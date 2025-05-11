Stream of the Day
Mafia trailer reveals gritty 1900s mob story
A new gameplay trailer for ‘Mafia: The Old Country’ previews the fourth main entry in the ‘Mafia’ series.
A new gameplay trailer for Mafia: The Old Country unveils a brutal world of crime and power, where ruthless street battles and dangerous alliances shape a dark and unforgiving rise in 1900s Sicily, Italy. The action-adventure game centres on Enzo Favara, a man intent on climbing the ranks of the Torrisi crime family as he strives to earn his place in the Cosa Nostra, a feared criminal organisation.
The Old Country is the fourth main entry in the Mafia series and is a prequel to the first game, which was released in 2002.
The story dives into the brutality of the criminal underworld, highlighting Enzo’s transformation from a survivor of forced labour to a man willing to risk everything to become a respected mafioso. The narrative takes on the theme of ‘family takes sacrifice’, emphasising the consequences of Enzo’s choices as he navigates a landscape of power, betrayal, and violence.
Visually, the game aims to capture the rugged beauty of Sicily’s countryside while contrasting it with the grim alleys and crime-ridden streets of the urban underworld. Players can engage in life-or-death combat using period-authentic weapons, including stilettos, lupara shotguns, and early 20th-century firearms. The trailer teases horseback chases and high-speed getaways in vintage automobiles, immersing players in the tense atmosphere of the era.
The Old Country focuses on narrative-driven gameplay, cinematic storytelling, and period-authentic details. With its emphasis on the treacherous world of organised crime, the game positions players as antiheroes caught between loyalty and survival in a lawless time.
PAX East, a major gaming convention held in the US, recently hosted a developer panel that provided behind-the-scenes insights into Enzo Favara’s rise within the Cosa Nostra. The nearly hour-long discussion, available on the Mafia Game YouTube channel, features developers sharing insights and offering an exclusive look at the game’s progress.
Where to play?
Mafia: The Old Country, developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K, is releasing on 8 August 2025 for PC, Xbox X|S, and PlayStation 5.
* Visit the ‘Mafia: The Old Country’ website here.