High-tech alien meets cavemen in ‘Astrobotanica’

Survive Earth’s past as an alien biologist in a game that mixes plant science, exploration, and cultural exchange.

In Astrobotanica, players are transported 300,000 years into Earth’s past, casting them as Xel, a highly educated alien biologist stranded on a prehistoric version of the planet. Following a crash landing while on a mission to collect seeds to save their starving species, Xel must survive a world populated by wild animals, harsh climates, and primitive humans – all while unearthing the secrets of Earth’s ancient flora.

Designed as a relaxed survival game, Astrobotanica invites players to master the alien art of botany in an open-world Pleistocene setting. From cultivating unfamiliar vegetation and mixing potions, to communicating with Neanderthals, the gameplay focuses on peaceful exploration and scientific progress rather than combat.

Photo supplied.

Grow, brew, and adapt

Xel’s botanical knowledge offers an edge in survival – but adapting to Earth’s alien ecosystem is no simple task. To survive, players need to mix compost, water beds, and fend off creatures that pose threats to their crops. A twist is Xel’s need for carbon dioxide, which must be extracted from plants to support their non-oxygen-based respiration.

As players gather resources, they can decorate their settlement, construct shelters, and engage in experimental potion brewing. These potions – ranging from cloaking mists to paralysing compounds – are key to avoiding hostile wildlife and aiding human allies. Communication with Neanderthals opens up new avenues for cooperation, letting players to trade healing tonics for tools and materials.

Character development in Astrobotanica is governed by the PRIMAL system, which tracks progress through six key traits: planetary knowledge, research, investigation, management, adaptation, and learning. This flexible system enables players to tailor their approach to exploration and survival.

Photo supplied.

Kickstarter roots and community involvement

The game’s Kickstarter campaign recently concluded, raising more than one and a half times its funding goal – about $59,000. Backers embraced a range of inventive reward tiers that integrated them directly into the game world.

Among the most popular were:

In-game footprint: 160 backers will have their names appear as cave or monument paintings within the game.

160 backers will have their names appear as cave or monument paintings within the game. Founders treasure pack: 33 supporters unlocked cosmetic items like a golden Founders Ring and jade chest.

33 supporters unlocked cosmetic items like a golden Founders Ring and jade chest. Senior botanist: Two backers are co-designing their own plant species, contributing directly to the alien’s botanical discoveries.

Two backers are co-designing their own plant species, contributing directly to the alien’s botanical discoveries. Animal Whisperer: One backer are co-creating a new in-game animal, complete with customised behaviour patterns.

Where to play?

According to developer Space Goblin Studio, Astrobotanica is expected to enter Alpha in June 2025, with full release slated for January 2026. The game will be available on PC, with distribution through digital platforms such as Steam.