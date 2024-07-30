Stalkers explore dark science of The Zone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Watch out for radiation, mutants, and anomalies in the first-person shooter, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

In the upcoming first-person shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, explorers, known as stalkers, advance into the perilous landscape around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. In the exclusion area around the plant, known as The Zone, radiation, mutants, and anomalies lurk among treasure and mystery.

Players engage in a branching cinematic story set in a post-apocalyptic dark science fiction landscape, where choices will shape the narrative’s outcome. The title, stylised as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., stands for scavengers, trespassers, adventurers, loners, killers, explorers, and robbers; reflecting the game’s characters and environment.

It combines immersive simulation, horror elements, and survival mechanics. To endure the harsh conditions, natural hazards, and scary creatures, one must search for crucial supplies like food, drinks, and medications. It also features tactical firefights with over 30 customisable firearms to take down enemies.

At launch, only singleplayer will be available, but multiplayer is set to be added later.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 20 November 2024. It will be available on Game Pass. Top of FormBottom of Form