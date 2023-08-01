Loki is back, and on the run

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The highly anticipated second season, with Loki at war with the Time Variance Authority, launches on Disney+ on 6 October.

Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster to celebrate the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki.

The first season is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation of timeline monitors.

The first season of Loki followed the title character as he was arrested by the TVA for his crimes against the sacred timeline. Loki was forced to work with the TVA to stop a Variant of himself from causing a multiverse crisis. The season ended with Loki and Sylvie, another Variant of Loki, destroying the TVA and setting free the multiverse.



The second season of Loki picks up where the first season left off. Loki and Sylvie are on the run from the TVA, and they have to deal with the consequences of their actions. The season also explores the multiverse, and it is expected to feature a number of different Variants of Loki.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 begins streaming on 6 October on Disney+.