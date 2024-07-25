Wolverine and Deadpool create delicious chaos

Banter and bloodshed combine for the Marvel Comics Universe’s first R-rated movie, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK. (Warning: may contain Language)

Full disclosure: Wolverine and Deadpool are two of my favourite comic book characters of all-time, for very different and completely opposite reasons. After Batman, Wolverine is probably the most intense hero in comicdom. Deadpool is possibly the most irreverent, aside from maybe Howard the Duck. And what a disaster the fowl’s movie was.

That meant I was nervous about this movie, and not because its marketing revolved around the F word, signalling an unprecedented Disney adventure into R-rated content that would be distinctly Not Safe For Work. Or for Home, for that matter.

No, I was terrified that, in its obsession with the movie’s theme of “Let’s F…ing Go”, it would F things up. The two previous Deadpool movies were not set in the Marvel. Comics Universe, and the underlying purpose of the movie was to integrate the character into the MCU. What could go wrong?

It is to Disney’s massive credit that it allowed the director, actors and scriptwriters free reign to make a combination of these characters “real”, or at least true to their natures. A tip of the hat, or earwings, then, to writers Ryan Reynolds (yes, Deadpool himself), Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and director Shawn Levy.

The result is Deadpool & Wolverine, a wild ride that sees Ryan Reynolds at his profane best after his character is yanked from retirement by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to fix a mess in the timeline. Hugh Jackman is hijacked from another timeline to avoid messing with the iconic ending of Logan, aka the Death of Wolverine.

This version is a depressed, drunk and hopeless wreck of a superhero, who is dragged unwillingly across universes to help Deadpool save, well, the universes.

If that sounds like a recipe for chaos, it is, but in the best possible way. Think of it as a kind of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, the Oscar-winning movie, but set in the MCU, and with a lot more blood. And F words.

“Plot” is a euphimism, but it does slowly emerge amid the banter and bloodshed. The fights between the two heroes are spectacular, but then so is the interplay of the characters’ mutual deep regret about their own haunted pasts.

The chemistry between them is electric and gives one an insight into why Jackman chose to come out of his self-imposed retirement of the Wolverine character. Reynolds clearly relishes Deadpool constantly breaking the fourth wall to speak directly to the audience. One could argue that he even breaks a fifth wall, poking fun at both Marvel and Disney and questioning their artistic decisions about his future.

We also meet a new MCU viking, previously confined to the comic books: Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier and an evil mutant with massive telekinetic and telepathic powers. The bald head is a silly attempt to position her as Xavier’s twin – that’s not how it works! But Corrin plays the role with delicious villainy, which positions them as a great addition to the cast of actors likely to be resurrected in future.

Matthew Macfadyen as the film’s main villain, Mr Paradox from the TVA, brings a Men in Black edge to the movie, and adds another layer of complexity as the straight man in a universe of comedians.

The in-jokes are a highlight of the movie, poking fun at anything from endless Spider-Man reboots to Jackman’s ageless physique. Cameos include a nod to Stan Lee and unexpected Marvel characters. No spoilers here!

Of course, a quarter of the audience will leave before the post-credits scene, and it will be their loss. This one resolves a major plot question in Deadpool & Wolverine, along with a tease about potential sequels and spin-offs. But pay attention during the entire movie for a few more of those teasers.

Should you see this movie? F, yes.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. He once owned a comic shop but it didn’t end well. Follow him on social media on @art2gee. Wait, don’t go away. Here is some …

Post-credits bonus content

These are some.of the coolest lines in the movie. Not spoilers, but to prepare you for the relish with which they are delivered:

Deadpool:

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change, forever!”

“Welcome to the MCU. You’re joining at a bit of a low point.”

“Do you age in reverse, Logan?”

“Did you hear about the latest Spider-Man reboot? Third time’s a charm!”

“This plot is more twisted than a pretzel in a blender!”

“Nice fourth-wall break back there! I didn’t think you had it in you!”

Boy at Dealership: “That’s Wolverine.” Deadpool: “You damn straight it is. Disney brought him back. They’re gonna make him do this till he’s 90.”

Wolverine:

“If I had a dollar for every time you broke the fourth wall, I could buy Stark Tower!”

Wade Wilson: “I wear a toupee. But nobody knows.” Logan: “Everybody knows.”