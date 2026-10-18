Logitech Rise: Lights, camera, action

The Rally System 2 Pro is revealed during a livestream screening at the Logitech Rise conference in Egypt. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

A large meeting room has no television director calling the shots, but Logitech wants a virtual one to help remote participants follow the conversation. The company’s new Right Sight 3 software is designed to switch between camera angles as different people speak.

The capability forms part of Rally System 2 Pro, a new modular video-conferencing system designed for large and multipurpose meeting spaces. Separate cameras, microphones and speakers work with a central computing unit to connect people in a room with remote participants.

Rally System 2 Pro was revealed during a global livestream screened earlier this month at the Logitech Rise conference in Cairo, Egypt. The announcement formed part of Logitech for Business’s second-generation (Gen 2) conferencing range, which the company described as the biggest enterprise product launch in company history.

“These rooms might just be 10% of your spaces, but we’ve seen that they are 90% of your effort, and that is because solutions for these rooms have traditionally been complex,” said Craig Ishii, Logitech product marketing lead, during the livestream. “These solutions require specialised installation, special configuration, and because every room is different, each deployment becomes a custom project, and that is just the installation.”

Craig Ishii, Logitech product marketing lead, reveals the Rally System 2 Pro during a livestream screening at the Logitech Rise conference in Egypt. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Unlike an all-in-one conferencing device, Rally System 2 Pro allows businesses to position cameras, microphones and speakers around a room to provide wider coverage. Additional equipment can be connected as requirements change, while a planned software update will enable automatic switching between different camera views.

Rally System 2 Pro builds on Rally Plus, Logitech’s earlier modular conferencing solution. The new generation adds more powerful computing hardware, improved camera capabilities and simpler connections between equipment.

Logitech’s earlier Right Sight 2 technology already offered automatic framing of groups and individual speakers. Right Sight 3 expands those capabilities by co-ordinating multiple cameras to select different perspectives as a discussion develops.

For example, a camera positioned near the front of a room could capture a presenter, while another facing the audience could provide a closer view of someone asking a question. The software is designed to manage those changes without requiring a camera operator to select each shot.

During the livestream, Logitech demonstrated how cameras positioned around a meeting room could capture participants from different directions. The technology also supports centre-of-table camera perspectives, allowing closer views of people seated around a conference table.

For businesses hosting hybrid conferences, training sessions and panel discussions, the approach could make conversations easier to follow for people joining remotely, particularly when speakers are spread across a large space. The camera upgrade forms part of Logitech’s wider Gen 2 conferencing launch.

Jawad Jabalane, head of Africa at Logitech for Business, told Gadget: “This launch is important for the South African market, the African continent, and worldwide. A massive step for Logitech and for technological innovation. We are very enthusiastic [and] optimistic [about] what is going to happen in the coming months for our business and our partners.”

Rally System 2 Pro includes Rally AI Camera Pro, which combines a wide-angle camera with a 1-inch image sensor and an optical pan-tilt-zoom camera. The wide-angle camera captures the broader meeting space, while the optical zoom camera provides closer views of participants seated farther away.

Logitech announced the Rally AI Camera range in January 2026. Businesses can add compatible cameras to increase coverage, with Right Sight 3 designed to co-ordinate the different views.

Managing those cameras and other equipment requires more processing power. Rally System 2 Pro uses RoomMate 2 Pro, a central computing device powered by a Qualcomm processor, to manage connected cameras, microphones and speakers.

Support for up to three 4K displays also allows larger meeting rooms to show remote participants, presentations and other meeting content on separate screens.

Connecting equipment across a large room presents another challenge, particularly when cameras, microphones and speakers need to be installed far apart.

Logitech aims to simplify installation through Link, a new audio-video-over-IP (AV-over-IP) technology that connects compatible devices using standard network cables. The connections carry power and data, reducing the need for separate signal extenders and Power over Ethernet injectors.

Earlier Rally Plus systems relied on separate table and display hubs. Logitech Link offers a more flexible approach, allowing businesses to position compatible equipment around a room and expand coverage without replacing the central conferencing hardware.

The modular design also supports meeting spaces with movable partitions. Using Logitech Sync management software, businesses can save equipment configurations, known as room scenes, for different layouts.

For example, a conference venue equipped with multiple Rally System 2 Pro setups could operate as one large meeting space before dividing into smaller rooms. Selecting another scene would change which cameras, microphones, speakers and displays operate together, without manually reconnecting equipment.

Logitech Sync also allows IT teams to monitor, configure and update conferencing equipment remotely, reducing the need to visit individual rooms for routine maintenance.

Rally System 2 Pro includes Rally Speaker 2 and two Rally Mic Pod 2 microphones. For larger spaces, businesses can use Rally Speaker 2 Pro or Rally Speaker 2 Max, with additional compatible microphones available to extend coverage.

The conferencing solution supports Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms and Google Meet. Businesses can operate Rally System 2 Pro through Android, a dedicated PC or a connected laptop.

Rally System 2 Pro is scheduled to become available in mid-2027. Logitech plans to add Right Sight 3’s automatic multi-camera switching in the second half of 2027 through a free CollabOS software update.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.