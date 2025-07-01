Capcom reveals SF story for ‘Pragmata’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New story and gameplay mechanics have been revealed for Pragmata, Capcom’s upcoming science fiction adventure, during the June 2025 Capcom Spotlight on YouTube. The game is the latest original title from the studio behind Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Devil May Cry.

The story is set in an abandoned lunar research station. Players take on the role of Hugh Williams, a member of a team sent to investigate a lunar research facility that has gone silent. After being separated from his team by a lunar quake, Hugh is rescued by Diana, an android girl. The two must work together to navigate the desolate station and return to Earth.

According to Capcom, Hugh is a slightly sarcastic but kind-hearted investigator. His partnership with Diana, a curious and enigmatic android, marks the beginning of an unlikely adventure.

Photo courtesy Capcom.

The gameplay combines puzzle-solving with action-focused combat. Players must first strip away enemy armour using Diana’s hacking abilities before launching attacks with Hugh’s weaponry. Success depends on quick thinking and strategy, with the hacking phase determining how long an enemy remains vulnerable or how much damage can be done. Capcom says thinking on the fly in the heat of combat and how you handle the multi-sided situation is the key to success.

The lunar setting is central to Pragmata’s atmosphere and gameplay. The station, now devoid of human life, was previously used to research a material capable of 3D printing everything from microchips to large-scale structures. Players can navigate the station using thrusters and solve system hacks to progress, making use of both characters’ abilities in tandem.

Where to play?

ragmata will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026. Capcom confirmed that a hands-on demo will be available from 20 to 24 August at Gamescom 2025, held in Cologne, Germany.