Chicken Run lays new game after 25 years

Outright Games has announced Chicken Run: Eggstraction, a new action-stealth video game based on Aardman’s Chicken Run franchise. Eggstraction is first Chicken Run game to be released in 25 years.

The game is set for release in the second half of 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Eggstraction is developed in collaboration with Aardman, the studio behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit. The game picks up after the events of the 2023 Netflix film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Players can control characters from the franchise as they infiltrate a series of high-security farms to rescue chickens from the ongoing threat posed by the nugget industry.

The game is designed as a top-down, stealth-based heist adventure, with players needing to avoid security systems and human guards while navigating environments filled with obstacles. It supports solo play and two-player local co-op.

Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return to voice their characters, Molly and Frizzle, reprising their roles from Dawn of the Nugget. The game is written by Larry Rickard, a contributor to the film, and includes new characters and cameos, including a crossover appearance from the Wallace & Gromit universe.

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman, says: “We are delighted to be working with Outright Games to bring a new Chicken Run adventure to the gaming community. Developing a game of this scale has been an exciting endeavour and has been a fantastic opportunity to expand the Chicken Run universe and continue building the brand in new and engaging ways for fans old and new.”

Stephanie Malham, MD of Outright Games, says: “Aardman’s style is so distinct, and it’s been amazing to see how they’ve adapted it for a video game. We cannot wait for fans of all ages to explore this new chapter in the Chicken Run story, and to see how they can wing it through the chaos that awaits them.”