Alien horror leaps onto PC and PlayStation

The survival horror game Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition will launch for PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and PC on 30 September 2025. It is a re-envisioned version of Alien: Rogue Incursion, originally released as a virtual reality (VR) exclusive.

The expanded release adapts the atmospheric terror of the original VR experience for standard platforms. It features upgraded visuals, sound, and gameplay tailored for non-VR play. The narrative is set between the events of the science fiction films Alien and Aliens.

In the Evolved Edition, players take on the role of ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks, sent to uncover a hidden threat. After receiving a distress call from an old friend, she travels to the remote planet Purdan, also known as LV-354. There, she finds the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions facility overrun by vicious xenomorphs and must fight to survive while exposing a dark corporate secret.

The game retains the core narrative and mechanics of the original release but has been rebuilt to suit console and PC gameplay. Players rely on stealth and limited ammunition to survive against hostile xenomorphs that stalk them from walls, ceilings, and vents. Spatial sound design is a key feature, with players often hearing the creatures before seeing them. A motion tracker and iconic weaponry like the pulse rifle and shotgun feature, alongside new enhancements to enemy behaviour and world interaction.

The game was written by Alien novelist Alex White. Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition and its VR counterpart are part of a planned two-part storyline with a second instalment is confirmed to be in development.