Liquid Cloud access to Oracle Cloud

Liquid Cloud announces access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect, so that businesses can move large volumes of data in a secure, cost-effective, and efficient manner.

Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in South Africa within the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region. The collaboration with Oracle will allow Liquid Cloud customers to access Oracle Cloud through FastConnect using Liquid’s extensive fibre network.

In addition to organisations using FastConnect via Liquid CloudConnect as a service, it will also be available at existing Africa Data Centre (ADC) facilities across the continent for Liquid Cloud’s co-located customers. This service will connect an organisation’s on-prem applications and their Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications, providing an enhanced user experience. With FastConnect via Liquid CloudConnect, businesses can move large volumes of data in a secure, cost-effective, and efficient manner.

“Businesses in Africa have been digitally transforming their operations, and their expectations include a seamless experience irrespective of where applications and infrastructure operates. With Oracle FastConnect, Liquid will help its customers achieve simplicity, enterprise-class security and seamless operations, be it on-prem or co-located through the ADC facilities across the continent,” says David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security. “We understand that in ever-changing and competitive markets, our clients need to be ahead of the game and have access to world-class products.”

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

Liquid Cloud’s global client base will be able to harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally. Providing their operations with higher-bandwidth options and offering more stable and consistent networking experiences than internet-based connections, thus enhancing their growth.