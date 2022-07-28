Yoco unveils new features

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Yoco has added new features to its Khumo and Print smart card machines, as well as updating its online payment suite.

Glow up # 1: Product Catalogue

Users can now pre-enter your products on the Yoco App or the Portal to reflect on their Khumo to make ringing up a sale faster. They can choose from a complete, detailed list of their products – including variants like size, colour, or brand.

Say bye to calculators and hello to happy customers

No more manually calculating bill totals, (or awkwardly trying to do maths in your head) while the customer waits.

Track sales and identify which products are outshining the rest

Users can now identify which products fly off the shelves.

Protect sensitive info by managing permissions

Keep private information safe from prying eyes setting up different permissions for different staff. These can be changed at any time, and will immediately reflect on the Khumo – so if a manager needs a stand-in at the last minute, or a well-deserving member of staff gets a promotion, they can access the functionalities they need to go forth and shine.

Always connected

Stay hooked up with unlimited free 4G data (for life), or connect to WiFi just as easily. The Khumo Print comes with two powerful 4G SIM cards from MTN and Vodacom, so users are always connected to the best network.

Glow up #2: Seamless online tools

Yoco Online Payment suite

This feature enables the self-employed to securely accept online payments, as well as easily track and reconcile all invoices and payments whether in-person or online. There are three solutions: Pay by Link, Payment Gateway, and Gift Vouchers

Manage your Invoices better

Keep sales in one place. Customers can track every sale in the Yoco App with easy follow-ups and automatic payment notifications. Yoco Invoices also automatically includes a Yoco Link and a QR code, enabling customers to pay quickly, easily, and safely. Users can also include their banking details if they’re a fan of EFTs.

Yoco Business Portal

This tool comes free alongside any Yoco card machine. All sales made through Yoco Point of Sale (card, cash, AFT, mobile payments and more) are tracked in the Portal. It enables business owners to keep track of performance week by week and manage every element of their business, from products in their inventory, to the price of products, staff access and more. Yoco’s Online Payment Suite is accessible via Business Portal.