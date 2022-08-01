PayGate enables Samsung Pay

PayGate has enabled Samsung Pay as an additional payment method for its merchant. ensuring merchants have access to a range of payment methods.

Online payment gateway PayGate, a subsidiary of DPO Group, has enabled Samsung Pay as an additional payment method for its merchants. The mobile payment solution provides a secure and private way to make mobile payments – without having to hand over cash or share payment card details for each new transaction. For merchants, this provides a simpler and more convenient checkout experience.

“Samsung Pay removes the need to search through a wallet or purse for payment cards, which contributes to a seamless payment journey. On top of this, every transaction is authenticated and authorised by the customer’s fingerprint or PIN on their Samsung device – adding an extra layer of security to online payments. This means customers are more likely to complete the check-out process,” says Eran Feinstein, CEO of DPO Group.

Prioritising safety, Samsung Pay has put measures in place to ensure actual card information is never stored on a customer’s device, or on Samsung servers. Instead, each time a payment is made, the card number is substituted for a token, effectively creating a virtual version of the card with a completely different set of digits. This ensures consumer details remain encrypted and secure.

“We are very excited about bringing Samsung Pay to PayGate merchants. By making online shopping more convenient, our technology is helping to grow Africa’s e-commerce sector as a whole. This benefits everyone involved – from business owners and their suppliers to customers. The rapid growth and adoption by both retailers and customers are fuelled by innovation that puts their needs first – foremost security and convenience,” says Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile at Samsung South Africa.

Samsung Pay is integrated with a number of major banks, including Absa Bank, Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB Private Bank and Standard Bank, for online payments and checkout.

Merchants who offer Samsung Pay to their online customers can do so through their PayGate account; “Customers can use Samsung Pay on their Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web – without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information,” says Feinstein.

“Offering Samsung Pay as another means of payment to our merchants is part of the DPO Group’s goal to ensure our merchants have access to a diverse range of payment methods. This integration exemplifies both teams’ commitment to innovation,” says Feinstein.

The DPO Group, which includes DPO Pay, PayGate, PayFast and SiD Instant EFT, is the largest and the fastest-growing African payment service, provider. Operating in 23 countries and working with more than 60 000 active merchants across the continent, DPO offers online retailers of all sizes instant access to simple, effective and secure online payment services. In 2021, the Group was acquired by Network International, a globally renowned enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa.

For more information visit www.paygate.co.za