Light & Magic Trailer now streaming

Disney+ has released a trailer for “Light & Magic”, a six-part docuseries that debuts on 27 July

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for Lucasfilm and Imagine Documentaries’ Light & Magic, an immersive series that chronicles the untold history of world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtain of Industrial Light & Magic. Learn about the pioneers of modern filmmaking as we go on a journey to bring George Lucas’ vision to life. These filmmakers would then go on to inspire the entire industry of visual effects.

The series is directed by Lawrence Kasdan, and the executive producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

All six episodes of “Light & Magic” premiere on 27 July, exclusively on Disney+.