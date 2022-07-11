Burna Boy heads for DStv Delicious

Burna Boy to perform in SA! DStv’s delicious international food and music festival returns with its first wave of announcements.

ime to hit the “reset” button and let the good times roll again! Get ready for a flavourful fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage and springtime fashion on 24 and 25 September 2022, when Nigerian megastar Burna Boy joins a host of South African and global stars at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. This is the first wave of artists to be announced, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

After a two-year absence, the country’s ultimate food-and-music experience is back with a bang to bring a dash of zest and a splash of fun to Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit over the Heritage Day weekend. Get your early-bird discounted tickets now to ensure you don’t miss out on the party – and be sure to dress up, show up and represent.

Joining Burna Boy, arguably Africa’s biggest music superstar, in his long-awaited return to performing for his legions of South African fans are R&B hitmaker Babyface and hip-hop trio the Digable Planets, alongside English hip-hop/electronic dance outfit the Stereo MCs.

Mzansi’s musical heritage will be on proud display, with spoken-word poet Lebo Mashile composing a stirring performance piece special for the festival. Plus, during a rousing “tribute to Miriam Makeba”, local divas Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki will celebrate the legacy of Mama Afrika in the year she would have turned 90.

Great music and exceptional food, paired with an unbeatable vibe, are the best way to celebrate our diverse heritage – the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back to deliver the goods just for you. Show up flaunting your unique Mzansi style as we welcome spring and enjoy our musical and culinary heritage – together.

As in previous years, this year’s feast of world-class food and world-class music is overflowing with a delectable line-up of talent to officially signal the reopening of the local entertainment season – from Naija’s finest to the springtime sounds of soul and amapiano.

Headlining the main stage as the festival kicks off on Saturday 24 September 2022 is rapper Burna Boy (the winner of three BET Awards and a Grammy), alongside local Kwaito Legends – Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs (best known for their hit Connected). Time to get the party started!

South African electronic music pioneer G-Force and hip-hop/kwaito duo Major League DJz will be on the decks on the main stage. Also on Saturday, the dance stage will be pumping with DJs LKG, Lamiez, Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane, who’ll be keeping the music playing, the spirits soaring and the good times flowing.

Taking to the main stage on Sunday will be legendary 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, regarded as one of the founding fathers of modern US R&B, and undoubtedly one of the greatest music producers ever. Digable Planets, consisting of rappers Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, will also wow the audience with their unmatched jazz-rap and alternative hip-hop sounds.

Staying with wonderful, powerful women, on Sunday the late, great Makeba will be honoured when the next generation of women torch-bearers for South Africa’s musical heritage, the phenomenal Simphiwe, Msaki and Miriam’s granddaughter, Zenzi Makeba Lee will pay tribute to Mama Afrika – the ultimate African music icon.

Revellers can also enjoy the Afro-Latin world music grooves of Obrigado during the DStv Delicious weekend.

Manning the decks on the dance stage on Sunday will be DJs Oskido, Vinny, Christos, Ganyani and Fresh – the perfect upbeat way to wind down your Heritage Day weekend.

Get your Early-bird tickets at the special discounted price for July only from R690 for a General Access Day Pass and R1 950 for a Delicious Lounge Day Pass.

Be sure to secure your front-row seat to all the action. It’s time to show up and shine again, Mzansi!

General Access:

Buy in July Price:

R690 per person per day.

DStv Subscribers will get a 25% discount on the full price for tickets purchased in July.

Includes the following:

See over 20 acclaimed local and international talent over the event day on the 3 official stages: The Delicious Main Stage, Delicious Dance Arena, and the Delicious Food Stage. Persons under the age of 3 enter for free.

The Delicious Lounge

Buy in July Price:

R1950 per person per day

Includes the following:

10 hours of music, food, and entertainment with the added benefit of covered seating and sight of the Delicious Main Stage from the VIP Hospitality Terrace. Access the private VIP Cash Bar within the unit and the designated Private VIP Toilets. No persons under the age of 18 will be permitted into the VIP lounge.

For more information, visit www.deliciousfestival.com