‘Life Below’ draws on ocean science

The underwater city builder’s ecology is designed around real coral growth, predator-prey relationships, and water conditions.

Life Below is a game that lets players construct reefs made from living coral, drawing on real-world marine science. Megapop, the underwater city builder’s developer, worked closely with marine biologists to ground the game in authentic ocean systems.

Coral growth, predator-prey relationships, and water conditions are modelled on ecological research, but simplified and stylised for accessible, engaging gameplay. Life Below will launch on PC via Steam next year (2026).

“We wanted Life Below to feel alive in a way that mirrors real ocean ecology,” says Lise Hagen Lie, Megapop game director. “Every algae bloom, every temperature surge, every shift in water conditions is inspired by actual ecological principles. It’s a game built on realism, with a gameplay twist.”

Players are tasked with restoring biodiversity, overcoming oceanic instability, and rebuilding a fragile ecosystem beneath the waves. Life Below replaces overground infrastructure with sub-aquatic biology and balance. The game’s objective is to create a living, breathing simulation inspired by the real science of coral reefs.

Drawing on research, Megapop worked with scientific consultants to explore how even the smallest components of a reef ecosystem contribute to survival.

Marine ecologist Karin Raamat says: “In life everything has a purpose. The ecosystems only function with all the small parts doing their work. If you remove or change one little thing, the whole ecosystem can collapse.”

This philosophy helped shape the game’s interconnected systems, from how invasive species like lionfish can decimate native fish populations if left unchecked, to how increases in water acidity threaten coral health throughout the various reef biomes.

By examining the real roles played by animals, structures, and physical parameters like pollution and human influence, the team translated complex ecological concepts into gameplay. Natural occurrences such as algae blooms, where too much algae deoxygenates the water, or fluctuations in temperature became opportunities for creative problem-solving and strategic planning.

Raamat says discussing disasters brought up many creative ideas, and those ideas now form some of Life Below’s most compelling challenges. This aims to highlight both the fragility and resilience of reef ecosystems.

Science and fantasy

While grounded in real marine science, Life Below embraces fantasy. Players can step into the role of Thalassa, the newly appointed guardian of the reef, tasked with rebuilding fragile coral reefs and attracting a range of new species to thrive in an underwater community.

Lie says: “Our aim isn’t to develop a totally accurate reef simulation but we do hope players come away with a deeper appreciation for the ocean and the delicate systems that sustain it.”

Life Below aims to turn coral reefs into living ‘cities’ by building on scientific foundations to offer a fresh perspective on both city building and ocean conservation.

Raamat says: “I believe that a game such as Life Below will have a positive impact on marine life and protect the already changing world, it is not so easy to bring people underwater, but it is a lot simpler to bring marine life to people through gaming. We need to show people what is happening in the marine ecosystems and what a perfect little machine there is beneath the waves”.

Where to play Life Below?

Life Below will launch on Windows PC next year (2026). It is available to wishlist on Steam now.