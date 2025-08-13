Wheels of the Week: Lexus offers tech-rich serenity

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spending two days with the Lexus NX 450h+ AWD is like being handed the keys to a silent sanctuary on wheels, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Behind the wheel of the Lexus NX 450h+ AWD I felt cocooned in luxury, intelligence, and safety. The NX 450h+ glides with a sense of serenity that is rare. The e-Four all-wheel drive system operates with ease, adjusting torque distribution between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions. On dry roads, it cruises effortlessly with front-wheel drive to maximise efficiency.

On winding roads, the NX remained confident and composed. Lexus has fitted it with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which continuously adjusts damping forces at each wheel. The result is an impressively balanced ride. There is an overarching smoothness to the way it handles – it is never rushed, and always precise.

Technology plays a starring role in how the NX communicates with its driver. The 14-inch central touchscreen dominates the dashboard with sharp graphics, intuitive layout, and swift responsiveness. Voice control responds to natural speech. So, no shouting is needed, just a calm voice. This made my passenger very happy.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The dual-zone climate control system is efficient and intelligent, able to sense whether a passenger is present before directing air to their side.

One of the most enjoyable features during this two-day drive was the superior sound system. Crisp, rich, and immersive, it transforms playlists into a private concert. Acoustic glass and excellent insulation mean that outside noise is kept at bay, creating a near-silent cabin – perfect for appreciating the music or just enjoying the peace.

The digital instrument cluster and head-up display are fully configurable, displaying navigation, driving modes and safety alerts. This high degree of customisation ensures that key information is never more than a glance away, helping to reduce distraction and maintain focus on the road.

The digital rear-view mirror is another clever addition, providing a camera-based view free from headrests, passengers, or dirty windows. The panoramic-view monitor is similarly impressive, offering a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle in a way that makes tight parking spots in shopping centres entirely stress-free.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety, as expected from Lexus, is integrated into the entire experience. The Lexus safety system includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and an advanced Safe Exit Assist system. The latter uses radar to detect approaching cyclists or vehicles and prevents the door from opening until it is safe – an innovation that feels genuinely useful in everyday urban environments.

After two days of city commutes the NX 450h+ AWD left a strong impression. It is a sophisticated companion that anticipates ones needs, minimises stress, and enriches the entire driving experience. Lexus has prioritised refinement and technology over raw aggression, and the result is a vehicle that feels future-facing.

*Pricing starts at R1,1390,100.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.