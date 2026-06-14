EV fleets shift gear from ESG to economics

Ndia Magadagela, CEO of Everlectric. Photo supplied.

Fuel costs, tighter margins, and the need for predictable operating expenses have reshaped the EV conversation.

South African fleet operators are increasingly turning to electric vehicles (EVs) to stabilise transport costs, as diesel price volatility puts sustained pressure on logistics, FMCG, retail distribution, and courier operations.

According to Everlectric, a South African commercial electric mobility company, inbound interest has become significantly more commercially driven as fuel costs, tighter margins, and the need for predictable operating expenses reshape the EV conversation.

“Fleet operators are now looking at EVs through a much broader commercial lens,” says Ndia Magadagela, CEO of Everlectric. “Rising diesel costs, pressure on transport margins, and the need for predictable operating expenses have made this a commercial conversation. The question has shifted from whether EVs will become viable to which routes and vehicle classes already make sense today.”

This is particularly clear in high-utilisation urban delivery environments, where vehicles operate predictable routes, return to base, and cover meaningful monthly mileage. These operating profiles allow fleet owners to compare diesel and electricity costs more accurately and identify where electrification can reduce exposure to fuel price volatility.

“Many companies are asking much better questions than they were a few years ago. They are not simply comparing vehicle purchase prices. They are looking at total cost of ownership, uptime, route suitability, charging strategy, maintenance, and energy management,” Magadagela says.

The strongest business cases are emerging on predictable, high-utilisation routes where lower energy costs per kilometre compound quickly.

Paul Plummer, chief commercial officer at Everlectric, says fleet operators should treat diesel exposure as a direct business risk rather than a line-item cost.

“The real risk for many fleets is no longer EV uncertainty. It is diesel dependence,” says Plummer. “If one of your largest operating costs can move because of oil markets, exchange rates, or geopolitical shocks, that is not just a transport issue. It is a margin issue. EVs give operators a way to move part of that cost base into a more predictable and manageable model.”

He adds that rising fuel prices accelerate the payback period for suitable EV routes.

“There is no single diesel price where electrification suddenly works for every fleet. The economics depend on mileage, route predictability, payload, charging access, and vehicle utilisation. But as diesel moves higher, the case becomes harder to ignore for last-mile and urban delivery operations that are already well suited to EVs,” says Plummer.

EV-as-a-Service models, which bundle vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance, insurance, telematics, and operational support into a single solution, are gaining traction because they allow businesses to electrify incrementally without building internal expertise across the entire EV ecosystem.

For fleet operators, this can reduce upfront capital requirements, simplify implementation, and improve monthly cost visibility, while allowing companies to start with the routes and vehicle categories where electrification already makes financial and operational sense.

“The approach is not to electrify everything immediately. It is to electrify what makes sense,” says Magadagela. “Dense urban delivery routes, predictable duty cycles, and high daily mileage are already proving to be strong use cases.”

For logistics and distribution operators, the issue is no longer whether EVs will become viable at some point. It is whether parts of their operations are already carrying enough diesel risk, route predictability, and mileage intensity to make the transition commercially sensible today.

“Electric fleets are not the answer for every vehicle in every operation,” says Magadagela. “But for the right routes, the right vehicle classes, and the right utilisation profiles, the business case is already there. Rising diesel costs are simply making that reality much harder to ignore.”