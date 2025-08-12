Ford Puma: Practical performer with a clean streak

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Puma leaps onto the road as a smart, practical crossover that delivers far more than expected, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Over the past couple of months, I have had the opportunity to spend some time behind the wheel of the Ford Puma. Not to be confused with the small coupé from the late 1990s that wore the same name, the modern-day Puma is a compact crossover. During this long-term review, I have discovered that the Puma offers a compelling blend of practicality, comfort, and a surprisingly playful driving experience.

It is also one of the top selling cars in Britain, and I set out to find out why.

At first glance, the Puma’s styling is perhaps its most divisive feature. With high-mounted headlights that look like a cat’s eyes, sculpted haunches and a sportily sloping roofline, the Puma straddles the line between quirky and contemporary.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

My review car is the ST-Line X version, which adds sportier exterior styling, a more athletic suspension setup, and upgraded interior features. Beneath the bonnet sits Ford’s award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. Over the course of the review, I have consistently achieved fuel economy figures hovering around 6.9 to 7.1 litres per 100 kilometres in mixed driving conditions – an impressive feat for a petrol-powered crossover with a zest for fun.

The Puma excels on the road. Ford’s reputation for delivering dynamic handling in everyday cars continues here. The Puma feels far more agile than one might expect from a high-riding family vehicle. The steering is sharp, the body control is excellent, and there is a satisfying level of grip through corners. This makes the Puma not only a practical choice, but an enjoyable one.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the cabin is well designed and well appointed. The ST-Line trim brings a flat-bottomed steering wheel, red stitching, and sports seats, which give the interior a suitably youthful vibe. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is crisp and customisable, while the central 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system is responsive and easy to use. Android Auto, using a cable to connect, come as standard, which is a welcome addition for those who like to stay connected on the move.

Space and practicality are also key highlights. Front and rear passenger room is ample for a car of this size, and the boot has more than enough space for family getaways.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The real party trick, however, is the Ford MegaBox; a hidden storage compartment beneath the boot floor. It adds an extra 80 litres of space and can even be washed out. This is made possible by its drain plug, making it ideal for muddy boots, sports gear, or even potting plants. This clean streak is the kind of clever thinking that makes the Puma such a useful companion in everyday life.

The Ford Puma has proven itself to be more than a stylish crossover. It is a well-rounded, engaging, and genuinely fun-to-drive vehicle that also meets the everyday demands of practicality and efficiency.

Pricing for the Ford Puma ST-Line Vignale starts at R617,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.