Isuzu drives STEM success in Gqeberha schools

Amyoli Maposela, Prof Werner Olivier (GMMDC), Komane Pitso from ISUZU, Amkele Mini, Celestin Ndhlovu from ISUZU, Lunamandla Ngqolombe and Oyisa Qovane. Photo supplied.

In partnership with NMU’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre, Isuzu has improved maths and science results through offline learning tools.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) is supporting mathematics and physical science teaching in disadvantaged communities in Nelson Mandela Bay by providing tools that do not require an internet connection.

The innovative teaching and learning tools include the GammaTutor mobile teaching device and curriculum-aligned MobiTutorZA software. The programme has been implemented in three Gqeberha-based high schools: kwaZakhele, Newell, and Sophakama.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC). It follows the relaunch of the three-year partnership in 2024, when IMSAf announced an investment of R1.5-million over the period.

It aims to empower mathematics and physical science teachers with the latest tools and mobile learning support platforms, and has contributed to significant improvements in mathematics and physical science results compared to previous years.

“The programme has allowed us to improve the learning and teaching environment at the three high schools where we have seen a 24% improvement in mathematics and 16% in physical science results,” says Natalie Gill, project leader of NMU’s GMMDC.

“We also noted exceptional individual achievements from learners who effectively used our mobile learning support platforms and resources.”

Notably, 10 out of 45 learners either achieved a distinction or significantly improved their maths marks with more than 50% achieving bachelor passes in 2024.

“While the project is still in its infancy, this is a commendable outcome considering the educational challenges faced by these three project schools.”

IMSAf has identified education has one of its key corporate social responsibility pillars, aligned to the company’s broader strategy to drive meaningful change within the communities in which it operates.

Celestin Ndhlovu, executive VP for corporate services at IMSAf, says: “Our collaboration with GMMDC is a demonstration of our commitment to invest in the future of young people by equipping them with requisite skills that we believe will help them progress in their chosen careers.

“We are pleased to witness the progress made in improving the learning environment and academic outcomes in these critical subjects.”

IMSAf supports teachers and learners through the GMMDC programme, which aims to promote innovative thinking, collaboration, and creative problem-solving. These skills, says IMSAf, are considered essential for navigating an increasingly technological world.

Ndhlovu says: “Our long-term goal is to narrow the skills gap by improving the quality of education, aligning learning outcomes with future skills needs, primarily through the promotion and adoption of STEM subjects in schools across the Nelson Mandela Bay.”