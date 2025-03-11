Lexus LX 700h: Hybrid power meets off-road grit

Photo supplied

Lexus aims to fuse luxury, power, and adventure in the hybrid LX 700h, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

For years, the luxury SUV market has been defined by an uneasy balance between brute force and refined elegance. The Lexus LX has long occupied this middle ground, offering a blend of off-road ruggedness and urban sophistication.

But, with the introduction of the LX 700h, Lexus is making a bolder statement. By integrating hybrid power into its flagship SUV, it is confronting the most persistent assumption in the segment – that size and power must come at the cost of sustainability.

The shift didn’t happen in isolation. Lexus has been pushing the boundaries of electrification for years, with its parent company Toyota laying the groundwork for a future that doesn’t rely entirely on internal combustion.

Riaan Esterhuysen, Toyota South Africa’s public relations manager, said during a recent media briefing in Sandton that Lexus has evolved far beyond its original role as Toyota’s luxury offshoot.

“Lexus really is a brand that has grown from what was initially Toyota’s luxury subdivision, effectively targeted only at the US market,” he said. “It has now evolved into a global luxury brand with a strong ethos of refinement, sensory experiences, and attention to detail.”

With that shift, electrification has become a defining pillar of Lexus’s future. Bongani Mhlope, Lexus South Africa product planning manager, said the LX 700h represented an aggressive push toward that vision.

“Lexus is taking a multi-pathway approach, but the electrification angle is where the luxury segment will see the most growth,” he said at the event.

At the core of this strategy is the new parallel hybrid system, which pairs a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, producing a total system output of 341kW. This makes the LX 700h the most powerful LX to date, without sacrificing the off-road credentials that have defined it.

Unlike some hybrid systems that prioritise efficiency over capability, this one retains full-time four-wheel drive, a low-range transfer case, and a torque converter-equipped automatic transmission. The result is a hybrid SUV that doesn’t force buyers to choose between power and responsibility.

Lexus hasn’t engineered the hybrid system only for efficiency; it has also designed it to survive real-world conditions its buyers expect to encounter. A waterproofed battery casing allows the LX 700h to ford water up to 700mm deep, the same as its petrol and diesel counterparts.

Mhlope said this was a deliberate move to ensure the hybrid variant does not compromise what the LX has always been.

“You can take it through water crossings, and it’s not going to compromise the battery.”

An AC inverter, capable of supplying 1500W of external power, further expands the vehicle’s versatility. Overlanding enthusiasts will find it particularly useful.

Another major change is the introduction of the Overtrail edition, a package designed for buyers who want Lexus refinement with genuine off-road capability. Previously unavailable in South Africa, the Overtrail model offers front and rear differential locks, all-terrain tyres, and a Moon Desert exterior colour. The spindle grille is finished in gloss black, while the wheels have been downsized to 18-inches for improved off-road performance.

Esterhuysen said the Overtrail edition was about more than just cosmetic differentiation.

“Overtrail is about offering Lexus SUVs that are more rugged, with improved ground clearance, departure and approach angles, and off-road-focused styling. This is aimed at customers who might have previously opted for competing brands that offered more purpose-built off-road options.”

The company expects Overtrail to bring new buyers into the Lexus fold. Mhlope said the aim was to attract adventurers who may not have previously considered the brand.

“The idea is to evoke that spirit of adventure in customers who may not have considered Lexus before. By doing this, we’re diversifying our lineup and appealing to an entirely new segment.”

Against direct rivals like the BMW X7 and Range Rover, the LX 700h makes a strong case for itself.

“When you benchmark against the competition, the LX stands out with features like a full-size spare tire, a larger fuel tank, and a more rugged body-on-frame construction,” said Mhlope.

Beyond mechanical upgrades, Lexus has introduced significant refinements to the driving experience. The latest LX features a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a redesigned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system, and newly engineered cab mount cushions that reduce low-frequency vibrations. These enhancements make the ride smoother, without eroding the vehicle’s traditional toughness.

Despite these advancements, Lexus acknowledges that its typical LX customer is not primarily concerned with fuel economy.

“Fuel consumption is not necessarily a primary concern for LX customers,” Esterhuysen said. “But what matters is the range they get, particularly for long-distance travel or off-road excursions.”

Even so, the LX 700h does deliver incremental improvements in efficiency, lowering fuel consumption from 11.3L/100km to 10L/100km, while cutting CO2 emissions from 272g/km to 227g/km.

The LX 700h is not trying to convince every SUV buyer to go hybrid. It is, however, prompting a rethink of what hybrid technology can be. Rather than a compromise, Lexus wants buyers to see it as an evolution of luxury off-roading.

Pricing and warranty

Pricing for the new LX range starts at R2,557,500 for the diesel F SPORT model, climbing to R3,092,100 for the flagship LX 700h VIP edition. The hybrid models come with an additional 8-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.