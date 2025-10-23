Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Chery’s new premium SUV was tested across China in a demonstration of intelligent technology and strong performance.

The Lepas L8, a new premium SUV and the first model under Chery’s Lepas sub-brand, led a convoy on a 1,000-kilometre drive across China last week. Lepas says the journey demonstrates how design, performance and intelligent technology are redefining mobility in the new-energy era.

The tour, called the Lepas Global Journey of Elegant Drive, was the flagship event within the Lepas segment of the 2025 Chery International User Summit.

The driving conditions included urban tarmac, highway cruising, winding mountain passes, and night driving. The tour departed from Shanghai and travelled through Suzhou, Moganshan, and Xuancheng, before concluding in Wuhu. The convoy consisted of representatives from media outlets across five continents.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Lepas says the vehicle combines a leopard aesthetic design with cutting-edge intelligent technology to offer a refined new choice for urban professionals who value quality.

In Shanghai, evaluations focused on power delivery, interior space, and audio quality. On the Shanghai–Jiangsu expressway, adaptive cruise control and other driver-assistance systems were examined.

The mountain roads of Moganshan provided conditions to assess steering precision, power response, and energy-recuperation efficiency. At the Moganshan campsite, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) external power supply was demonstrated for powering outdoor equipment. Tests in Xuancheng focused on chassis tuning and body stability, while at Wuhu’s riverfront, automatic and remote parking assist systems were reviewed.

The event aimed to showcase how the L8 integrates with varied lifestyles and environments. The route stops aimed to provide opportunities to observe the vehicle in different cultural and geographic contexts.