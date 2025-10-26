First Leapmotor EV arrives in SA

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The C10 REEV SUV combines electric drive with on-board generation to deliver a range of up to 970km.

The Leapmotor C10 range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), a new premium family SUV, has been launched in South Africa. The C10 is the first EV produced through a joint venture between Chinese manufacturer and Stellantis.

The SUV aims to combine premium comfort and safety features with the technology of a battery electric vehicle (BEV), while addressing typical range limitations through the REEV model available to local buyers. According to Leapmotor, the C10 bridges the gap between full electric cars and more traditional hybrids.

The C10 operates exclusively in electric mode but does not rely on charging infrastructure. The 1.5-litre petrol engine functions as a generator, maintaining battery charge to extend range in various driving conditions. The vehicle can travel up to 145km on electric power and offers a combined driving range of 970km when generator assistance is used.

The system is configured for South African driving conditions, which involve long distances and limited charging infrastructure. The combination of electric drive and on-board generation is intended to support both daily commuting and long-distance travel without external charging.

The vehicle features a rear electric motor that produces 158kW and 320Nm. Leapmotor says the DC fast charging enables a 50% charge in 18 minutes or up to 80% in 30 minutes, while AC charging can fully recharge the battery in about five hours.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine operates at a consistent speed to recharge the battery, aiming to ensure the vehicle remains in electric mode. The engine activates only when the battery charge is low or when extended range mode is selected, and it does not provide direct propulsion.

The C10’s rear-wheel-drive setup aims to deliver balanced handling, stable traction, and smooth acceleration from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds. Four selectable drive modes are available, including Eco, Normal, Sport, and Custom. They enable drivers to adjust throttle response, regenerative braking, and steering characteristics.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and autonomous emergency braking capable of detecting vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Additional driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane centring, lane departure warning, and a driver monitoring system that identifies signs of drowsiness or distraction.

Leapmotor says the exterior design elements balance aerodynamic efficiency with premium styling. It includes flush door handles, 18- or 20-inch alloy wheels (depending on trim), and adaptive LED headlights.

The vehicle features a five-seat layout with power-adjustable, heated, ventilated, and memory-equipped front seats in the Design trim. The flat-floor architecture increases interior space, and the cabin incorporates a combination of materials and technology aimed at improving comfort and usability.

Infotainment functions are supported by Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, enabling the system to receive new features and improvements remotely. The vehicle includes a 12-speaker surround-sound system and panoramic sunroof.

How much does the Leapmotor C10 REEV cost?

The Leapmotor C10 REEV is available in Style and Design variants, priced at R759,900 and R799,900 respectively. Both models include a five-year or 100,000km warranty and service plan.

* Visit the Leapmotor website here.