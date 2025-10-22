Chery conquers the elements in Wuhu

Photo courtesy Chery.

The Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China, promised an inside look at the heart of a global automotive powerhouse, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The city of Wuhu, in eastern China, became the gathering point for Chery customers and partners from across the world at the recent Chery International User Summit. It was here, at the heart of the company’s operations, that participants were promised a glimpse into both the corporate might and the engineering philosophy of one of the fastest-growing automotive brands.

My journey began amid the fervent energy of Chery’s headquarters. The summit was about innovation and community, bringing together users from across the globe to witness the future of mobility.

We saw cutting-edge technology and the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into every vehicle. Yet, for all the corporate splendour, the most profound lesson was waiting for us outside the city limits, on a path less travelled.

The centrepiece of our experiential drive was the Chery Himla, a vehicle that projects an aura of robust capability. With a commanding presence and assertive styling, it looks prepared for adventure. Little did we know it was about to prove its credentials in the most authentic conditions imaginable.

Photo courtesy Chery.

The day of the off-road excursion dawned with a persistent, drizzling rain. The skies were a solemn grey, and the air was thick with humidity. The Himla vehicles departed the smooth, predictable asphalt and ventured towards a specially designed off-road course. What awaited us was a landscape transformed by the weather into a challenging proving ground. The terrain was a symphony of slick, treacherous mud, deep, standing water, and inclines that appeared impassable from the driver’s seat.

A mixture of excitement and mild trepidation set in. The first patch of mud was a greasy, brown ribbon that seemed to want to pull the vehicle sideways. We gently pressed the accelerator, expecting at least a slight protest from the tyres. Instead, the Himla responded with a confidence that was almost unnerving. The intelligent four-wheel-drive system engaged easily, distributing power to the wheels with the most grip. There was no frantic spinning or sliding. A steady, purposeful forward momentum kept us moving.

The real test came on a steep and slippery incline. The mud was so thick it resembled caramel pudding, offering virtually no traction. From the base, the hill looked like an impossible climb. Following the instructor’s guidance, we selected the appropriate off-road mode: a turn of a dial on the central console.

Photo courtesy Chery.

What happened next was a testament to modern engineering. The Himla’s systems worked in concert. We could feel the individual brakes being applied to wheels that were losing grip, redirecting torque in milliseconds to the wheels that could use it. The vehicle clawed its way up the slope, its tyres finding purchase where it seemed none existed. There was a profound sense of security, a feeling that the vehicle was an intelligent partner in this endeavour, not a passive machine. Reaching the crest was a moment of pure triumph, accompanied by a burst of relieved laughter and a newfound respect for the machine.

We navigated through deep water crossings, the Himla’s sealed underbody and high air intake ensuring we forged ahead without a sputter. We traversed side-slopes that felt precarious, yet the vehicle’s low centre of gravity and stable chassis inspired unwavering confidence. Where one would expect drama, there was composed capability.

By the end of the course, the Himla was caked in a thick layer of mud: a badge of honour earned through genuine challenge. The initial trepidation had been completely replaced by a sense of empowerment and delight.

The Chery Himla is expected to launch in South Africa in 2026.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.