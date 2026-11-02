Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Businesses can now draw on tested AI applications to cut development time and costs, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Lenovo has expanded a library of ready-made artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that allows businesses to adopt applications already tested in real operating environments. It means that deployment times can potentially be reduced from months to weeks o days.

The LenovoAI Library provides companies with a catalogue of industry-specific applications, including the technical architecture and integration requirements needed to implement them. It addresses one of the biggest obstacles to enterprise AI adoption: companies investing heavily in experimentation, but discovering that turning prototypes into working business systems is a far bigger undertaking.

Instead of developing each application from scratch, companies can select a tested solution and adapt it to their own systems and needs. Lenovo says the approach can accelerate deployment by up to 24 times compared with conventional custom development.

The claim is based on research by Signal65, which found that a prebuilt AI solution could be deployed and operational within a week, compared with industry estimates of three to six months for custom development.

The library includes applications for retail, manufacturing and customer service, as well as AI agents capable of carrying out administrative and IT support tasks. Each comes with a tested technical design that can be adapted to an organisation’s own data, operating procedures and security policies.

In retail banking, a large European bank is deploying the technology across 4,500 branches, using existing video feeds to analyse customer traffic and help management allocate staff more effectively.

The system can identify long queues and underused areas, giving branch managers information that would otherwise depend on manual observation and reporting. Lenovo says the deployment has been designed to comply with the bank’s privacy and regulatory requirements.

In manufacturing, another application uses camera feeds to identify potential workplace hazards. Lenovo says it is designed to detect dangers up to 30% sooner and reduce accident-related costs by as much as 20%.

These are projected performance improvements, but they illustrate the advantage of developing AI around a defined operational problem. A factory can measure how quickly hazards are detected, or a bank can track waiting times and staffing efficiency.

The same approach extends to customer service, where Lenovo has introduced a Super Agent for Contact Centre. It combines AI interaction with company knowledge and existing customer service systems, with the aim of reducing average call-handling times by up to 38%.

The library also includes AI agents for IT operations, which can automate routine service requests and help resolve technical problems, and personal productivity tools designed to carry out repetitive tasks and assemble information from business systems.

Lenovo’s own Knowledge Super Agent has been deployed among approximately 3,000 employees, giving them access to information previously distributed across different internal systems. An evaluation by Signal65 found that employees spent 30% less time retrieving knowledge, while sales teams could prepare customer proposals twice as fast. Requests for assistance from subject specialists fell by 35%.

The research estimated that the productivity gains could be worth as much as $17-million annually, based on the value of employee time saved. That figure obviously represents modelled productivity value.

The same underlying technology was also adapted for FIFA AI Pro, which gave all 48 teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup access to football intelligence covering more than 2,000 performance metrics. The application could produce analysis in minutes that would previously have taken days, demonstrating how a system developed to retrieve business knowledge can be adapted to a highly specialised environment.

Lenovo is linking the library to its broader Hybrid AI Advantage offering, which combines prebuilt applications with infrastructure and implementation services. This includes its Hybrid AI Factory, which allows companies to run AI systems on their own infrastructure or in a combination of private and cloud environments.

Linda Yao, Lenovo vice president for hybrid cloud and AI solutions, said the rapid growth in AI usage was exposing companies to costs before they could demonstrate the financial benefit.

“Too often, that creates sticker shock before organisations can measure the return their AI investments are producing,” she said. “Customers need to get to that business value faster, then continuously optimise the economics of AI behind the outcomes.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.