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Libraries have evolved from providing information to supporting the research journey, writes ROSALIND HATTINGH, managing director of Sabinet.

Libraries have always connected people with information. Today, however, that role extends far beyond providing access to books, journals and databases.

Modern libraries support users throughout the research journey. Librarians help researchers identify credible sources, improve their search strategies, navigate complex information environments and make better use of the resources available to them.

These roles are becoming more important as new technologies, growing volumes of information and changing user expectations reshape the information environment. Users expect information to be easy to find and available wherever they are, while libraries must continue to maintain quality, credibility and responsible access. Technology can help libraries respond to these changes by simplifying workflows, improving discovery and extending access to resources. But technology does not replace the professional expertise that helps users assess the relevance, credibility and context of the information they find.

For researchers, finding information is only part of the process. They also need to know whether a source is relevant, how it fits into a wider body of knowledge and whether it can support their research. This is where the expertise of librarians remains essential. Their understanding of users, collections and information resources enables them to guide people through increasingly complex information environments.

Supporting this research journey also depends on effective systems and services. Discovery, resource sharing and authentication can help libraries connect users with information held within their own collections and across wider knowledge networks.

Connecting libraries and information

This reflects Sabinet’s broader commitment to advancing access to credible information. Sabinet’s mission is to support libraries’ technical processes, promote resource sharing and enable access to credible information sources, underpinned by exceptional customer service.

Through Library Solutions, Sabinet supports libraries with resource sharing, discovery services, authentication solutions and access to global knowledge networks. These services connect local collections and expertise with a much wider information environment.

Sabinet’s long-standing partnership with OCLC extends this connection to global library networks and services. While local implementation, training and support help South African libraries make practical use of these technologies. OCLC’s services are designed to help different types of libraries work more efficiently. Collaborate effectively and meet the changing needs of their users.

As the information environment continues to evolve, libraries will remain trusted partners in education and research. Their value lies not only in the information they provide, but also in their ability to help people discover, understand and use credible information with confidence.

“The modern library is not only a gateway to information. It is a trusted partner throughout the research journey.”

Sources and reference material

Sabinet Integrated Annual Report 2025/26: Internal Sabinet source used for corporate purpose, mission, Library Solutions positioning and partnership context.

• OCLC Home: https://www.oclc.org/en/home.html

• OCLC: Leading the way on AI for libraries: https://www.oclc.org/en/artificial-intelligence.html

• OCLC AI cataloguing release: https://www.oclc.org/en/news/releases/2025/20251208-ai-recordmanager-connexion.html