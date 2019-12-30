Product of the Day
CES: Wahu adds adaptive soles to shoes
A new artificially intelligent sole, called Wahu, can adapt its grip and level of shock-absorption to underfoot conditions, depending on what the wearer is doing.
It’s hard to imagine one shoe for many purposes. However, Wahu is claimed to be the first sole in the world to adapt to changes in its external environment and to the dynamic state of the person wearing the shoe. Wahu was created in the Enterprises Factory e-Novia and will be making its debut at CES, the world’s most important event dedicated to launching new consumer technology. it will run in Las Vegas from 7 to 10 January. Wahu has already received a prize announced in the run-up to the event: the Innovation Award in the Wearable Technology category.
By combining design and technology, Wahu allows the structure of the sole to be modified, thus also modifying grip and shock-absorption, to optimise traction control while walking. It does this by using micro-compressors, interconnected cavities, and artificial intelligence which allow the user to activate settings via an app. These settings maximise performance and offer the user maximum comfort in many situations, from indoor surfaces to trails, trekking, and urban surroundings.
The shoe arrives at CES at the moment in which global trends are revolutionising the world of wearables. This trend is confirmed by the rate of growth in the “active shoes” sector, which by 2023 is predicted to have a turnover of 6.5-billion euros, with North America and Europe leading market share.
The digitalisation of shoes allows innovative services to be created, both for the user and for the brand. Thanks to artificial perception and intelligence being integrated into the shoe, Wahu can, for example, generate a digital signature for the user based on stride, analyse plantar (foot arch) pressure or prevent falls. The prototype will be on show at the e-Novia stand at CES 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center, in South Hall 2, Stand Number 26030
Lego recreates iconic Nissan GT-R NISMO
Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO (NISsan MOtorsport) pays tribute to the legendary Japanese supercar. The set will be available in the first half of 2020.
Since the introduction of the Lego wheel in 1962, cars have played a central role in thousands of Lego sets. The Lego Group and Nissan have revealed a model that pays tribute to one of the most iconic Japanese supercars, the Nissan GT-R NISMO. This is the first partnership between Lego and a Japanese automaker.
The Lego model was revealed by Lego Group CEO Niels B Christiansen and Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan, at the automaker’s global headquarters in Yokohama today.
Niels B. Christiansen says: “In addition to offering a wonderful and fun building and play experience, we hope the model will also inspire children to learn more about engineering and how to create things in real life. Just as engineers across decades have improved the design and performance of this car, children build, unbuild and rebuild during play – stimulating and developing crucial skills, such as creativity, resilience, problem-solving and critical thinking. Inspiring them to become the builders of tomorrow is our mission.”
Asako Hoshino says: “The Nissan GT-R and the Lego brand are both renowned and loved by fans of all ages throughout the world, and we are honoured to be the first-ever Japanese car manufacturer to partner with the Lego Group. Many of our Nissan customers can trace their automotive passion back to when they built Lego cars as children. With this partnership, everyone can be a `takumi’ – the specialized craftsmen that build the GT-R. And, it’s the GT-R’s 50th anniversary this year, so what better way to celebrate than to share the GT-R with Nissan and Lego fans around the world.”
Iconic taillights recreated in bricks
The model will be available globally in January 2020. It’s one of the first in the 2020 Speed Champions themed sets, which will be 25% bigger than in previous years. It is made from 298 Lego elements, and captures the authentic and intricate details of the life-size race car in a relatively small Lego model. This posed an interesting challenge for Lego design lead Chris Stamp:
“In Lego Speed Champions, we always aim to include new types of racing vehicles. And when we focused on drifting and racing, the record-breaking Nissan GT-R, and especially the new GT-R NISMO, was at the top of our wish list. Authenticity is always our main concern, and we spent a lot of time exploring different building techniques to correctly recreate the taillights, as they are one of the most recognizable details on the car. I am really happy with the end result.”
Hiroshi Tamura, Nissan’s chief product specialist for the GT-R – known informally as “Mr. GT-R” – gave the scaled-down Lego version his stamp of approval: “The GT-R has been part of my life since I was 10 years old. Working with the Lego Group was like awakening my inner 10-year-old self to rediscover what makes the GT-R so special to me. It’s amazing how much the Lego Group’s attention to detail reminds me of our own craftsmen.”
The key differences between the real Nissan GT-R NISMO and the Lego version are:
|Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Lego Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Development time
|10-plus years
|Approximately 12 months
|Parts
|More than 90,000
|298
|Assembly time
|Approximately 8 hours for the vehicle, plus additional hours for the takumi-built engine
|Expert Lego builder: 20 minutes
Normal Lego builder: 1 hour
|Top speed
|315+ kph *2
|Hand-driven
|Gears
|6-speed dual-clutch
|1 forward, 1 backward
|Weight
|1720 kg
|193 g
|Building instructions
|Not included
|Included
|Fuel
|Premium gasoline
|Creativity
|Range
|550+ km *3
|Unlimited
|Hours of fun
|Endless
|Endless
The Lego Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in 2020.
Sony’s Xperia 1 and 5 among first to go Android 10
The latest flagships by Sony will be among the first to get the latest major version update of Android.
Owners of the Xperia 1 or Xperia 5 can now upgrade to Google’s Android 10. This makes Sony one of the first manufacturers to offer the update.
The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 were launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and IFA Berlin this year.
Most notably, the Xperia 5 features a triple-lens camera with critically acclaimed Eye AF technology from Sony’s Alpha cameras, continuous burst shooting at up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure), with increased calculations up to 30 fps.
The upgrade is now live in several countries and Sony says it will continue to roll out to more devices in 2020. The flagship Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones are among the first to receive the new tech, but owners of other devices will also be able to update their devices soon.
Owners of Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3 devices can expect to access the upgrade from early 2020 onwards.