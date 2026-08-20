Land Cruiser 300 plugs in hybrid power

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

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New petrol hybrid models promise lower fuel consumption while retaining the Toyota flagship SUV’s off-road focus.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has launched two Land Cruiser 300 models, adding 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol hybrid powertrains to the flagship SUV range. The hybrid is available now in a ZX specification, while the GR-S version will follow later in 2026.

The updated line-up offers the ZX exclusively with the new hybrid powertrain, while the GX-R and GR-S diesel derivatives remain available. The hybrid models combine a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine with Toyota’s compact HEV system. The powertrain produces a total output of 341kW and 790Nm through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Toyota says the system delivers smooth, immediate acceleration and effortless performance on-road while preserving the Land Cruiser’s renowned off-road capability.

Toyota claims the HEV powertrain has a fuel consumption of 10l/100 km, which is lower than the equivalent internal combustion engine models. The Land Cruiser 300 HEV includes a waterproof AC inverter beneath the centre console, which can provide up to 1,500W of external power. The inverter can power compatible devices.

The hybrid powertrain is accompanied by several updates across the range. Magnetite Black and Classic White join the exterior colour options, while availability of several existing colours has changed across the GX-R, ZX and GR-S derivatives. According to TSAM, interior trim combinations have been refined which further enhance the premium appeal of the cabin.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Glenn Crompton, TSAM marketing VP, says: “The Land Cruiser has always represented the pinnacle of Toyota’s engineering capability, trusted by families, explorers, conservationists and businesses alike. The introduction of the new HEV demonstrates that customers no longer have to choose between legendary capability and modern electrified performance. It is another important step in Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy, offering customers the right technology for their individual needs.”

Land Cruiser 300 pricing and warranty

Model Price 3.3 Diesel GX-R R1,596,800 3.3 Diesel ZX R2,150,400 3.5T Petrol ZX R2,191,300 3.3 Diesel GR-S R2,210,100 3.5T Petrol GR-S R2,247,500 3.5T Petrol ZX HEV R2,287,700 3.5T Petrol GR-S HEV R2,343,800

The Land Cruiser 300 includes a 3-year/100,000km warranty and a 9-services/90,000km service plan, with service intervals of 10,000km. The HEV battery is covered by an 8-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Toyota owners can register for a MyToyota profile, which provides access to vehicle information and services. New Toyota vehicles include connectivity hardware, enabling in-car Wi-Fi with a complimentary 25GB data allocation and access to Toyota Connect services.