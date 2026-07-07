‘Hidden Gems’ crowns SA’s top travel

Kruger Shalati, also known as Train on the Bridge. Photo courtesy Kruger Shalati.

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A BBC series following South African travel influencers reaches its finale today, as it names the country’s winning luxury stay location off the beaten track.

The series finale of Hidden Gems: South Africa reveals the viewer-voted winning stay after a season spent exploring lesser-known luxury escapes across the country.

The last episode streams on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) at 8pm SAST tonight (8 July 2026). The show debuted on 6 May.

The series has followed South African travel influencers and content creators as they set out to uncover some of “Mzansi’s best-kept travel secrets”. The featured explorers are Tebogo Pin-Pin, Linda Munnik, Senzelwe Mthembu, Melissa Blanche, and the duo Rhett and Claire.

Across the season, the creators visited locations tucked away from the crowds, including:

Drakenzicht House and The Salt Mine.

Kruger Shalati, also known as Train on the Bridge, and Rosenhof Boutique Hotel.

Kagga Kamma’s Star Suite and Misty Mountain Reserve’s Stargazing Cube.

Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway’s Wallis Simpson Pod and Sanctuary Mandela.

Kraalbaai Lifestyle Houseboat’s Eve and Mont Esprit.

The escapes include a floating retreat on the waters of Langebaan Lagoon, a train hotel overlooking the Sabie River, stargazing stays, mountain hideaways, and a boutique heritage hotel in Johannesburg housed in Nelson Mandela’s former private residence.

Hidden Gems: South Africa is sponsored by LekkeSlaap in association with Toyota.