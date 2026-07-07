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‘Hidden Gems’ crowns SA’s top travel
A BBC series following South African travel influencers reaches its finale today, as it names the country’s winning luxury stay location off the beaten track.
The series finale of Hidden Gems: South Africa reveals the viewer-voted winning stay after a season spent exploring lesser-known luxury escapes across the country.
The last episode streams on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) at 8pm SAST tonight (8 July 2026). The show debuted on 6 May.
The series has followed South African travel influencers and content creators as they set out to uncover some of “Mzansi’s best-kept travel secrets”. The featured explorers are Tebogo Pin-Pin, Linda Munnik, Senzelwe Mthembu, Melissa Blanche, and the duo Rhett and Claire.
Across the season, the creators visited locations tucked away from the crowds, including:
- Drakenzicht House and The Salt Mine.
- Kruger Shalati, also known as Train on the Bridge, and Rosenhof Boutique Hotel.
- Kagga Kamma’s Star Suite and Misty Mountain Reserve’s Stargazing Cube.
- Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway’s Wallis Simpson Pod and Sanctuary Mandela.
- Kraalbaai Lifestyle Houseboat’s Eve and Mont Esprit.
The escapes include a floating retreat on the waters of Langebaan Lagoon, a train hotel overlooking the Sabie River, stargazing stays, mountain hideaways, and a boutique heritage hotel in Johannesburg housed in Nelson Mandela’s former private residence.
Hidden Gems: South Africa is sponsored by LekkeSlaap in association with Toyota.