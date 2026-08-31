Festival of Motoring: Same Roc, much bigger roll

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Unveiled at Kyalami last week, the new Volkswagen T-Roc is bigger and more tech-laden, while keeping the character of the original compact SUV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Volkswagen has given the T-Roc a complete makeover, and the second-generation compact SUV is bigger, smarter and considerably more grown-up than the car it replaces. The new T-Roc was announced at last week’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, where Volkswagen created an appropriately theatrical setting with its House of Roc theme. It made for a fabulous atmosphere and, rather fittingly, gave the new T-Roc a stage worthy of its arrival.

Positioned neatly between the Taigo and Tiguan, the T-Roc continues to occupy an interesting spot in Volkswagen’s SUV family.

The second-generation T-Roc keeps some of the character that made the original popular, but Volkswagen has clearly decided it was time for a facelift. This is a substantially reworked car, with a more confident exterior, a much more sophisticated cabin and a generous helping of digital technology.

The new T-Roc is 122mm longer than its predecessor, while its wheelbase has grown by 28mm. That might sound like a collection of numbers designed for a spreadsheet, but it makes a noticeable difference to the proportions of the vehicle and the space available inside.

The T-Roc has had a slightly cheeky personality, and Volkswagen has not completely abandoned that. The second-generation model turns up the volume.

The front end is particularly distinctive. LED lighting, a continuous light strip and an illuminated Volkswagen badge combine to create a new signature, especially when the sun goes down. The lighting theme continues around the back, where two-part LED combination lamps are connected by another illuminated strip and, on higher-specification versions, another illuminated Volkswagen logo.

South African buyers will get three versions of the new T-Roc: Life, R-Line and R-Line Black Style.

The Life is the sensible starting point, but it is hardly spartan. It gets 16-inch Bilbao alloy wheels, LED headlights, black roof rails, Park Assist, a rear-view camera, a 10.3-inch infotainment system and a Digital Cockpit. There is a 10-colour ambient lighting, because apparently even the dashboard deserves to have a mood these days.

The R-Line takes a decidedly sportier approach, with R-Line exterior and interior detailing, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, 18-inch Coventry alloy wheels and sports comfort seats. It also adds more technology and convenience equipment.

Then there is the R-Line Black Style, which, as the name suggests, is not shy about its darker side. Black mirror caps, black exterior detailing, black roof rails, privacy glass and black alloy wheels give it a more purposeful appearance.

The biggest transformation, however, takes place inside the T-Roc.

The dashboard has been redesigned, with a cleaner layout, improved materials and a distinctly more modern appearance. Volkswagen has concentrated on reducing visual clutter while putting the important information where the driver can see it.

Infotainment screens are available in 10.3-inch and 12.9-inch formats depending on specification, while the digital cockpit provides the driver with the usual collection of information without requiring a glance towards the centre of the dashboard.

One of the more interesting additions is the Drive Experience Dial, which provides access to driving profiles and infotainment functions. A new multifunction gear selector has its own integrated OLED display.

The R-Line versions get a sportier interior, but Volkswagen has resisted the temptation to turn the cabin into a fitness centre for the driver.

Sports comfort seats are upholstered in Varenna leather with R-Line branding as part of the seat comfort package. The front seats are electrically adjustable and include memory functionality, with this feature standard on the R-Line.

A panoramic sunroof is available across the range, while buyers of the higher-specification models can add a Harman Kardon sound system.

Connectivity is a major part of the new T-Roc experience. Wireless App-Connect allows compatible smartphones to connect without the usual cable wrestling match, while the larger infotainment system brings navigation and additional connected functions into play.

The optional discover infotainment package adds further functionality, while USB charging ports capable of delivering up to 45W can keep modern devices alive when they are undergoing heavy-duty use.

The new T-Roc also comes with an extensive collection of driver assistance technology. Park Assist and a rear-view camera are standard, while the optional IQ.Drive package adds a considerable list of electronic co-pilots. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, an exit warning system, Lane Keeping System with Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist.

Whether these systems make one a better driver is debatable. Tthey do provide another layer of assistance when traffic gets busy and concentration starts to wander.

For all the styling and technology, the T-Roc has not forgotten what it is supposed to do. It remains a five-seat compact SUV, with a 475-litre luggage compartment and additional interior space, courtesy of its increased dimensions and longer wheelbase.

The T-Roc is offered with the 1.4 TSI 110kW engine mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission. The engine develops maximum torque of 250 Nm available between 1500 and 3500 rpm.

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life R599,900

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line R689,900

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Black Style R709,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.