Demons and cats await you

During the recent Guerrilla Collective event, six new Top Hat Studios games were showcased, including platformers, Metroidvanias, and survival horror. Some feature dark creatures like demons, but others include cute cats, and frogs.

Up first is a charming Zelda-like meets metroidvania called Crypt Custodian from veteran developer Kyle Thompson (Sheepo, Islets) about cleaning up the afterlife. Play as Pluto – a mischievous cat who has died, and is sentenced to be the afterworld’s eternal janitor. It will be available later this year on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox.

Next up is Frogun Encore, adashing standalone expansion/sequel to the indie hit Frogun. Join the now grown-up Renata and Jake in a trek around the whole world to prevent the return of Beelzebub. A free demo is available for the expansion on Steam.

Labyrinth of the Demon King is a first-person survival horror game with brutal melee combat, set in a world inspired by feudal Japan. Venture through the Labyrinth Of The Demon King, solving puzzles and fighting terrifying monsters, in a quest to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end its life. It will release in 2025.

Ova Magica introduces players to Clover Town. In it, befriend blobs, explore themed dungeons, and maybe meet the love of your life in this creature collector meets social sim Japanese roleplaying game (JRPG). It is currently available on Steam Early Access, and releases on 23 July 2024.

Sonzai is a story-rich, social link-based roleplaying game with combo character action and JRPG elements. Welcome to Kumotoshi: the only town in the world where magic exists. Draw strength from your friends and interact with the denizens of an always-moving, dynamic town by daylight, and juggle & rip through evil spirits with a vast array of combo-based weapons & skills at night.

Finally, is Under the Island: a charming 90s fantasy world. In the 2D action RPG, save one’s island home from sinking, and become a hero in the process. Encounter monsters, solve puzzles, and unleash the joy of exploration and discovering secrets.