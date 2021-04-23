Knuckle up for K.O. Night in Free Fire

Free Fire invites survivors to knuckle up for the grand finale of its latest event, K.O. Night. Free Fire’s premier fighting tournament has taken over the game, with a host of updates that includes a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and rewards up for grabs.

Become the ‘Ultimate Fighter’ to unlock K.O. Night rewards

Survivors have been steadily advancing through the 7 rounds of the tournament via the K.O. Night interface. Every win takes them closer to glory and to exciting K.O. Night-themed rewards.

Survivors will get the chance to customise their characters in stylish designs from the K.O. Night collection. These include the K.O. Night – Shock bundle, K.O. Night Backpack, and K.O. Night Parachute.

Redeem the K.O. Night Championship Belt when you log in on 24 April

A title belt reflects a champion’s dominance in the fighting ring. Survivors will obtain the right to display their own accomplishments with the K.O. Night Championship Belt, which they can claim for free. All they need to do to claim the surfboard skin is to log in to Free Fire on 24 April.

From 24 April, survivors will also get the chance to get hold of a new collection item – the Skywing. To obtain this item, they must complete 5 matches, which will guarantee them maximum style points every time they dive out of the airship.

For more information, visit the Free Fire YouTube channel or the Free Fire Instagram page.

To download Free Fire, click here for Apple iOS or Google Play Store.