Amapiano’s Khanyisa named Spotify ambassador

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

She joins fellow South Africans Tyla, Sio and Elaine on the Equal Africa platform, which spotlights the voices of female artists.

Audio streaming service Spotify has announced South African amapiano artist Khanyisa as its Equal Africa ambassador for July. She joins fellow South Africans Tyla, Sio and Elaine, who have previously headlined the programme.

Equal Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

Khanyisa’s musical journey took a significant turn when she became one of the top 5 finalists in the Vodacom NXT LVL music competition in 2017. Following this breakthrough, she collaborated with renowned artists such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Malumz On Decks, Mr Jazziq, Lady Ou, Marcus MC, Tsiki XII, and Focalistic, releasing hit after hit that resonated with audiences around the world.

Her latest EP, Half Way, released after the success of Journeys and Soft showcases Khanyisa’s exceptional talent and growth as an artist. The tracks Gyjima featuring Sir Trill and Inkhukhu featuring Kabza De Small and Muziqal Chef have become instant favourites, receiving immense love from fans. She is loved for her captivating audiences with her unique sound and undeniable stage presence.

Khanyisa’s music has taken her on a journey, spreading love and positive energy wherever she goes. Her dedication, determination, and unwavering courage have been pivotal in breaking barriers in the music industry.

“Facing the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry demanded years of determination,” says Khanyisa. “From fear to intimidation, I’ve become courageous stepping out of my comfort zone. His strength drives me, turning barriers into opportunities. I am a living proof of His grace, flourishing as I carve a new trail for women.”

Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, says: “Her musical versatility, empowering message, and her sheer talent truly embody the essence of the Spotify Equal programme. We are excited to amplify her voice and celebrate her as an exceptional artist.”

Check out Khanyisa’s single SUKA on the Equal Africa playlist.