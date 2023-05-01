African sci-fi series coming to Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is a collection of ten animated short films, from film-makers in Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

A groundbreaking science-fiction series created in Africa is set to hit the screens of Disney+ later this year.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a collection of ten animated short films, will showcase Africa’s diverse cultures and histories in a futuristic setting. The series features a cast of global stars, including Florence Kasumba and Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and some of Africa’s most talented animation creators. The lead studio is Triggerfish, working with studios across the continent, and it is produced by Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey, Tendayi Nyeke, and Anthony Silverston.

The series presents a new generation of animation creators who draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. Each of the ten creators, who span the length and breadth of Africa, offers a distinct vision of the future that is inspired by their cultural backgrounds and experiences.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to be an action-packed and entertaining series that will capture the imagination of viewers worldwide. The series features a mix of established and up-and-coming talent, showcasing the wealth of creativity that exists in Africa.

The ten creators span Africa and include Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

The series includes the voices of Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kehinde Bankole (“Blood Sisters”), Pearl Thusi (“Queen Sono”), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (“Hotel Rwanda”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”), Sheila Munyiva (“Rafiki”), Stycie Waweru (“Supa Modo”, “Supa Sema”), Candice Modiselle (“Generations: The Legacy”), Lillian Dube (“Soul City”), Clementine Mosimane (“Poppie Nongena”), and Mandisa Nduna (“Blood Psalms”), as well as comedians Tumi Morake (“Serious Single”), Sne Dladla (“Black Tax”) and Tyson Ngubeni (“A Royal Surprise”) and rappers Nasty C (“Blood & Water”) and Gigi Lamayne (“Temptation Island: South Africa”).



Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey, known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is one of the executive producers of the series. Along with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston, he is leading a team of producers and creatives that includes animation studios across Africa and around the world. The result is a series that celebrates African storytelling and offers a unique perspective on the future.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is a testament to the growing importance of African storytelling in the global entertainment industry. As streaming services like Disney+ continue to expand their reach, it is exciting to see them embrace diverse voices and offer audiences a glimpse into different cultures and perspectives.

