‘Gord’ looms onto Steam and consoles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Enter a world of primordial beings, horrifying beasts, and powerful incantations this year on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox.

Team17 Digital and Covenant.dev, a team that includes former Frostpunk and The Witcher 3 developers, are inviting players to command the Tribe of the Dawn and embrace the ethical complexity of leadership as they shepherd their community and protect them from invaders and monstrous beasts.

They will need to oversee their citizens’ hunger, disease, and trauma, nurture their faith and train them for battle, while also expanding their settlements – the titular ‘gords’ – and embarking on a variety of life-threatening quests.

Key Features include:

Mature Dark Fantasy Adventure: Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy strategy campaign

Build to Survive, Conquer to Prevail: Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods

Unique Sanity System: Keep a close eye on your townsfolk as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have devastating impact on their lives and well-being

Hand-Crafted Quests: Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges

Powerful Incantations: Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favour, each with custom animations and potentially gruesome results

Custom Scenarios mode with Procedurally Generated Levels: Take on an endless variety of challenges by creating your own scenarios. Customise your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather!

For more information visit: GORD