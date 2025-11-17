Kiger on the move

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Naturally Aspirated model from Renault has evolved, and drivers can choose from versatile transmission options, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Since it first graced the South African roads in September 2021, the Renault Kiger has sold over 28 000 units.

Now, The Renault Kiger Naturally Aspirated (NA) model has evolved with a new design and feature enhancements. It presents a refreshed look inside and out, with smarter technology and improved safety features, significantly boosting its appeal.

The Kiger NA model showcases a striking front grille, a new bonnet, restyled front and rear bumpers, brilliant LED head lamps, signature C-shaped LED tail lamps, and fog lamps. It sits on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with protective skid plates, offering a confident presence and ground clearance of 205mm. As a result, the Kiger NA delivers a bolder look shaped by athletic lines.

It is now available in two new trim levels: Evolution (manual transmission) and Techno (manual transmission and automated manual transmission). The strong front fascia features Renault’s new brand identity, reinforced by a squared-off stance and extended skid graphics, while functional roof bars can carry up to 50kg.

Stepping inside, the Kiger NA provides a different cabin experience with a dual-tone dashboard, luxurious ventilated leatherette front seats, and enhanced noise insulation for a quieter ride. This next-generation model prioritises comfort, with front and rear air conditioning vents that keep the cabin cool. It is also very spacious, offering rear knee room up to 222mm, a large interior storage space of up to 29 litres, and a substantial boot space of 405 litres, all complemented by a rear centre armrest with cupholders for passenger convenience.

The Kiger has a multi-view HD camera system that offers clear, real-time visibility from multiple angles, making manoeuvring easier in tight city spaces. Added features like automatic head lamps and rain-sensing wipers ensure a stress-free drive.

An 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system is intended to connect to smartphones via wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Kiger NA has an immersive audio experience courtesy of a 3D Arkamys surround sound system with six speakers.

Some cool practical touches include a cooled lower glove box and multiple USB charging points. For ultimate ease, the doors unlock automatically with the hands-free card as you approach, and the vehicle starts simply by pressing the start button. The doorlocks, however, are still the old type finger grip knobs visible from the window.

In terms of driving dynamics, the Kiger is available with a refined naturally aspirated engine, producing 52kW of power and 96Nm of torque. Drivers can choose from versatile transmission options to suit several styles: the standard 5-speed manual for control, or the convenient Easy-R automated manual transmission for city driving.

Safety First is central to Renault’s philosophy, and the Kiger NA elevates occupant protection in the segment. The Kiger range now includes over 15 standard safety features across all variants, including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), 3-point seat belts for every seat, and Isofix child seat anchorage. Active safety features include reverse parking sensors, a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring system with a handy alert.

The name “Renault Kiger” comes from “Kiger,” a type of horse found in the United States that Renault trademarked for the name of its new SUV.

The Renault Kiger model range offers a standard 5-year/ 150 000km mechanical warranty and a 2-year/ 30,000km service plan.

*Pricing

Renault KIGER Naturally Aspirated MT Evolution R219 999

Renault KIGER Naturally Aspirated MT Techno R244 999

Renault KIGER Naturally Aspirated AMT Techno R254 999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.