Ford Territory Dark, minus the drama

Photo courtesy Ford.

A week with the Territory Dark was a reminder that predictability can be underrated, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

I started driving the Ford Territory Dark with the same attitude I bring to most new SUVs: show me what’s different. Within a few kilometres, it did. The steering felt sorted, and the car moved with more control than I expected from its size. It felt predictable in the best way: no warm-up act required here.

The cabin fits the driver quickly. The seat gives firm support, the visibility is wide, and the mirrors cover the usual blind spots. Controls sit where my hands expect them to be. Nothing about the layout calls for attention. The steering wheel feels solid, the pedals line up properly, and the hand-rest on the console sits at the right height. The cabin feels shaped around actual driving rather than brochure photography.

The two big screens that dominate the dashboard could have gone badly wrong, but they behave well. Ford’s SYNC interface connected to my phone in seconds, and the wireless link via Android Aoto engaged without delay, and never dropped. Menus made sense, icons were easy to hit, and the graphics were crisp without glare. It took a minute to feel at home, and then the tech faded into the background. Exactly as it should.

The 1.8-litre turbo engine delivers 138 kW and 318 Nm. The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox shifts with precision, and holds gears neatly on hills. The drivetrain works as one unit, and that creates trust after a few drives.

Ride quality counts more than raw speed in a car like this. The suspension smooths out rough patches without floating over them. On South Africa’s scarred roads or short gravel stretches, the Territory kept its footing and remained composed through corners, with the cabin free of vibration. As a result, long trips feel manageable, and short runs through city traffic don’t sap energy.

Designers gave the Dark edition a clear visual theme. The black grille, roof rails, mirrors, and alloys strip away the chrome that often makes SUVs look overdone. The colour scheme gives the car a solid, uniform look from every angle. Inside, subtle lighting traces the edges of the console and doors after dark, bright enough to guide the eye, but not bright enough to distract. The effect feels mature, rather than theatrical. No drama to see here, move along!

Everyday usability, clearly, takes priority over design flourishes. Rear passengers sit comfortably with plenty of legroom, and the flat floor makes the middle seat usable for adults. The luggage area handles a full load of travel bags with room for extras. The tailgate opens with a wave of a foot when hands are full, and it closes at a sensible speed. USB-C ports and a wireless charger keep devices powered on long trips. The storage spaces actually fit modern items instead of the random small boxes that designers still call cupholders.

The car’s balance becomes clear in tight spaces. Steering lightens at low speeds, which makes parking simple. The turning circle feels compact, the cameras show a sharp picture, and the sensors warn early without false alarms.

The braking system deserves credit. Pedal travel feels progressive, and the car stops straight every time. It avoids the front-end dip that unsettles passengers and luggage alike. The brakes, steering, and suspension all speak the same, predictable language.

On the open road, the engine runs quietly, and wind resistance barely registers. The car feels planted, and overtakes need only a squeeze of the throttle.

Fuel use hovered around eight litres per 100km during a week of mixed driving, with no dramatic spikes. That number fits the category and supports the sense of a car tuned to everyday life. Every system seems to have been set up for consistency. Or, predictability.

After several days of errands, commutes, and weekend drives, the Territory Dark revealed its character piece by piece. Each part of the driving experience aligns with the rest, from steering and ride to tech and comfort, as though the same team refined it to a single brief. The result feels balanced in the mechanical sense.

A few details could improve. The gear selector takes a moment to react when switching between reverse and drive, and the indicator stalk feels lighter than expected. Beyond those small quirks, the rest of the car behaves as it should. Nothing feels unfinished.

After a week with the Territory Dark, I stopped analysing it and just drove. The car felt dependable, and ready for every stretch of highway. Some cars impress for a weekend. This one fits into the week.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.