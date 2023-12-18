Stream of the Day
Goat Simulator 3 leaps onto mobile
Don’t walk – run, headbutt and backflip your way to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to download and play it.
Goat Simulator 3 Mobile “the ultimate simulator game”, is available to play now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Players can experience all the joys of Goat Simulator 3 in a handy portable mobile version with this latest addition to the Goat Simulator franchise. This third-person sandbox adventure game lets one traverse the giant island of San Angora, either solo or with a friend in two-player co-op and leave a trail of chaos in one’s wake.
Key features of the game, as provided by Coffee Stain, are;
- Goats! Tall goats, fishy goats, goats with hats, there’s a goat for your every need
- An open world to explore, with the same map, quests, challenges and secrets to uncover as the PC and console versions of Goat Simulator 3
- Bring chaos together with a friend in multiplayer mode
- Break off that friendship for good with seven different mini-games
- Dress up your goat in a wide range of different gears to unleash its true powers
- Ragdoll physics that slap Newton in the face
* Goat Simulator 3 Mobile is available to download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.