Goat Simulator 3 leaps onto mobile

Don’t walk – run, headbutt and backflip your way to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to download and play it.

Goat Simulator 3 Mobile “the ultimate simulator game”, is available to play now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Players can experience all the joys of Goat Simulator 3 in a handy portable mobile version with this latest addition to the Goat Simulator franchise. This third-person sandbox adventure game lets one traverse the giant island of San Angora, either solo or with a friend in two-player co-op and leave a trail of chaos in one’s wake.

Key features of the game, as provided by Coffee Stain, are;

Goats! Tall goats, fishy goats, goats with hats, there’s a goat for your every need

An open world to explore, with the same map, quests, challenges and secrets to uncover as the PC and console versions of Goat Simulator 3

Bring chaos together with a friend in multiplayer mode

Break off that friendship for good with seven different mini-games

Dress up your goat in a wide range of different gears to unleash its true powers

Ragdoll physics that slap Newton in the face

* Goat Simulator 3 Mobile is available to download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.