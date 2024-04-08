Swahili gets voice in new game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

EA Originals and Surgent Studios have revealed English and Swahili voice casts for the upcoming indie action-adventure platformer, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, comprised of a range of veteran TV and film actors from various regional backgrounds. With this roster of talent, the game will be available to players in English, as well as fully voiced in Swahili at launch, bringing this language to the gaming world.



The English voice cast, with their respective character and credits, includes:

Zau and Zuberi: Abubakar Salim, Surgent Studios founder and BAFTA-nominated actor [Raised by Wolves, House of the Dragon, Assassin’s Creed Origins]

Kalunga: Tristan D. Lalla [Longshot, Nurses, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry]

Bomani: Steve Toussaint [House of the Dragon]

Liyana: Dominique Moore [Horrible Histories, Hotel Trubble, Paddington Green]

Mama: Letoya Makhene [Home Wrecker]

Sabulana: Simona Brown [Behind Her Eyes]

GaGorib: Abraham Popoola [GaGorib, Griot Lamp, Atlas, Star Wars Andor]

Abubakar and Steve have both been featured in the recent blockbuster hit House of the Dragon.

The Swahili cast, with their respective character and credits, include :

Zau and Zuberi: Neville Misati [Rafiki]

Kalunga: Maqbul Mohammed [Weakness]

Sabulana: Amalie Chopetta [Holiday Fiance]

Bomani: Melvin Alusa [Mission to Rescue]

Liyana: Grace Nyokabi

Mama: Edith Ithongo’o [Igiza]

Inspired by Abubakar’s personal journey dealing with the loss of his father and their deep mutual bond of video games, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU celebrates Abubakar’s father through heartfelt single-player metroidvania-style gameplay, all while showcasing how greatness comes from resilience and the experience of finding hope and courage after loss. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU releases on April 23 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.