EA Sports FC reveals features for mobile edition

Vini Jr, professional footballer

EA has announced innovative features to grow its existing mobile community of 100m active users.

Electronics Arts has announced that EA Sports FC Mobile will launch globally on 26 September with intuitive gameplay controls that will introduce a new level of immersion to football on mobile devices. For existing players, EA Sports FC Mobile will be released as a free update without a need to redownload to devices.

Real Madrid winger Vini Jr will make his debut as the first cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile. Fans of Vini Jr will experience his authentic running style, brought to life in-game through True Player Personality. It will be accentuated by revised Impact Controls that will let players take command of the pitch to show off their own playmaking skills.

“I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream.”

EA Sports FC Mobile will immerse players in next-level gameplay, with key features including:

True Player Personality: The world’s most recognisable players come to life with True Player Personality. Authentic running styles, penalty kick stances and celebrations for certain players, all bring EA Sports FC Mobile to a new level of authenticity.

Dynamic Game Speed: Mobile-first and tactile game speed, allowing for more player personality and attribute impact on the pitch.

Elite Shooting System: Revamped shooting system allows impact players to show up on the scoresheet and make their mark. Feel rewarded when you make smart shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross, or off the volley. Take control of your favourite attackers and rally your team to victory.

Impact Controls: Power Shot: Unleash a high-powered shot that leaves keepers clawing at air. Load up your shot when you’re in space to harness the full potential of Power Shot. Balance the risk and reward of the Power Shot to devastate your opponent and take the lead. Knock On Dribble: Bring your pacey dribblers to top speed faster by knocking the ball ahead into space. Take advantage of your opponent’s high defensive back-line by having your rapid attackers push ahead in a fluid manner. Dribbling with true speedsters takes on a whole new feeling. Hard Tackle: Make your presence felt and assert dominance in defence and midfield by launching a crunching stand tackle. Separate your opponent’s attackers from the ball or make a last-ditch block with new Hard Tackles.



“We’re incredibly excited to invite players across mobile, online, and console to join us as we begin this new journey for The World’s Game with EA SPORTS FC,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. “Our focus is on meeting our expansive player community where they are and how they play across our EA SPORTS FC ecosystem, and we’re putting this perspective into action with more experiences to be announced soon.”

To usher in a new era on EA Sports FC Mobile , existing mobile players are invited to become an FC MOBILE Founder before the game launches through the current app, without the need to re-download. Players who participate in the Founders event from 24 August – 26 September 2023, will obtain FC Mobile Founder status to unlock benefits including special in-game player items for EA Sports FC Mobile at launch. More details to be revealed here.

Further news surrounding EA Sports FC was shared through the milestone announcement of EA Sports FC Online reaching 53M+ players across Korea, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. As the pinnacle free-to-play football gaming experience in Asia, EA Sports FC Online will also be recognised as an official medaled discipline at the XIX Asian Games, set to be held in Hangzhou later this year.

EA Sports FC Mobile and EA Sports FC Online will join EA Sports FC 24 in marking a new beginning for the future of football to connect hundreds of millions of fans through console, mobile, online and esports products.

