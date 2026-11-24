Photo courtesy Kenya Airways.

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Two AI systems could change how passengers find the cheapest East African flights, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Artificial intelligence is spreading through Kenyan business, and even airline ticket prices are getting the treatment. Kenya Airways has signed up for its second AI-based pricing system this year, giving the airline new tools to forecast demand and decide which fares to offer.

The news came shortly before a survey was released this month by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Akili AI, which found that 99% of 214 Kenyan organisations interviewed were already using AI in some form.

Kenya Airways announced on 30 October that it had selected PROS Revenue Management Advantage, which uses AI to forecast passenger demand and maximise revenue. It follows the adoption of Jupiter 5.0 from FlyNava Technologies in April, bringing AI into the process of analysing market conditions and setting fares.

Airline revenue-management systems have been adjusting ticket prices for many years, but AI allows airlines to anticipate demand more accurately. Cheaper seats may disappear earlier when bookings are expected to be strong, even if a flight still has plenty of empty seats.

PROS will improve demand forecasts across Kenya Airways’ network, including connecting journeys through Nairobi.

“Jupiter 5.0 will help us manage pricing complexity with both speed and discipline,” says Kenya Airways chief strategy and innovation officer Hellen Mathuka. “It enables faster decisions while improving oversight and accountability across our pricing process, helping us respond to dynamic market conditions in a way that supports stronger customer value.”

AI takes on the airline

Kenya Airways’ wider adoption of AI was explored by Harry Hare in an interview with chief information and data officer Fred Kitunga, published by CIO Africa in August.

Hare’s report, Inside Kenya Airways’ AI Playbook, reveals how the airline is extending AI into customer service and aircraft maintenance, with more than 1,000 employees already using Amazon’s AI workplace tools.

In customer service, the technology combines information about passengers and disrupted journeys, enabling staff to respond before travellers contact the airline.

“We are able to proactively identify these issues before a customer complains, and resolve them before they escalate,” Kitunga told Hare.

AI is also helping maintenance engineers search technical records and compare information when investigating aircraft faults. Kenya Airways is consolidating data held in separate systems to support these applications. And the airline has introduced a board-approved AI policy governing new applications and the use of passenger information.

“We do not use AI simply for the sake of using it. Every use case must fall within the policy,” says Kitunga.

“Do not begin by thinking about which tools to use. Begin by identifying the problem you want to solve, then work backwards to find the right solution.”

Kenya Airways says Jupiter is intended to deliver more competitive fares and quicker updates as demand changes.

The airline has a strong financial incentive to improve its pricing decisions. Revenue grew 9% to KSh81-billion in the first half of 2026, despite operating with 9% less capacity. Operating costs increased 14%, contributing to an after-tax loss of KSh16.1-billion.

Fuel costs rose 32%, increasing pressure to earn more from each available seat. Better forecasting helps airlines decide when to offer discounts and when to preserve seats for passengers prepared to pay more.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.