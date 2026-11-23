Photo courtesy NASA.

A new autonomous explorer could give smaller research crews access to some of the deepest places on Earth, writes GINA CASE.

A new underwater robot developed by ocean scientists and NASA engineers is designed to explore depths of 11,000 metres, reaching parts of the seabed that remain inaccessible to most research submarines. Deep Venture can travel without a cable connecting it to a ship, and its creators say a small team can launch it from vessels with relatively modest deck space.

The vehicle was developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. Announced on 20 November, it is rated to withstand the pressures found at the deepest reaches of the ocean, including trenches where the seafloor descends kilometres below the range of conventional research equipment.

Its developers want to make those expeditions possible without the extensive support crews usually associated with deep-sea vehicles.

The most telling demonstration so far took place near Bermuda in June 2026. Deep Venture descended about 6,000 metres and photographed the seabed before a dive by Alvin, WHOI’s three-person research submarine. The imagery helped the Alvin team choose where to direct its crewed exploration, replacing some of the uncertainty of a first dive with a detailed view of the terrain below.

Alvin has a certified maximum depth of 6,500 metres, giving its crew access to about 99% of the ocean floor. It has explored hydrothermal vents and visited the wreck of the Titanic, but even this veteran of deep-sea research cannot reach the deepest trenches.

A dive in Alvin puts a pilot and two scientists in the water, with limited hours to examine the seabed and collect samples. Sending an autonomous vehicle ahead allows researchers to identify promising geological formations or marine life before allocating that crewed dive time.

The same robot can also survey areas too deep for Alvin, giving scientists a route to detailed observations even when nobody can follow it down.

“Deep Venture can be deployed by a small team from a wide range of vessels, and can operate untethered and autonomously after deployment,” says WHOI research engineer Allisa Dalpe, a member of the development team.

Fewer dedicated launch systems and fewer specialists can make it easier to fit an exploration mission into the operations of an existing research ship.

Deep Venture weighs about 250 kilograms and has a modular compartment for scientific equipment. Researchers can change its sensors and sampling devices to suit each voyage, from investigating seabed geology to measuring water chemistry.

It can take high-resolution photographs that are combined into three-dimensional maps, helping scientists assess terrain that may otherwise be represented only by coarse surveys.

The vehicle is also designed to touch down on the seabed to collect samples and conduct close-up investigations. This ability widens the work it can do beyond taking photographs during a pass overhead.

WHOI lists shipwreck surveys and checks on underwater infrastructure among its possible applications, alongside the monitoring of pollution and natural hazards. Each task calls for different equipment, which can be installed in the interchangeable payload compartment.

The NASA connection has a clear technical logic. A robot moving thousands of metres below the surface cannot depend on continuous instructions from operators aboard the ship.

Long-range underwater communications are restricted, so the vehicle has to carry out planned tasks and navigate complex terrain with considerable independence. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory works on spacecraft that must cope with similarly limited opportunities for communication, although Deep Venture has been developed specifically for ocean research.

The project has grown out of earlier WHOI and NASA work in the deep ocean. In 2024, the research programme completed 13 autonomous dives to depths of up to 5,000 metres in the Gulf of Alaska in support of Alvin’s scientific work.

The Bermuda mission showed how a more capable vehicle could assist a crewed submarine on the same expedition. WHOI now describes Deep Venture as ready for operational research use.

Its developers also envisage several vehicles working together, covering a larger area or carrying different instruments on the same voyage. One could map the seabed as another gathers biological observations, potentially making better use of expensive ship time.

The concept could widen the pool of vessels able to support deep-ocean science, where access to specialised ships can restrict the number of expeditions researchers undertake.

Deep Venture also offers a way to investigate places where scientific research and commercial interests increasingly overlap. The deep seabed contains habitats that scientists are still documenting, as well as mineral resources that have attracted interest from governments and industry.

Detailed mapping can help establish what exists in a region before decisions are made about its use. The same observations could contribute to environmental monitoring in waters far beyond the reach of divers.

The next milestone is an expedition into the deepest ocean trenches, where Deep Venture can explore seabed beyond the reach of crewed submarines and bring back images and samples from places that scientists have seldom been able to examine directly.

* Gina Case is writer and contributor for Gadget.

