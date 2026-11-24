Photo courtesy Pawa AI.

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Pawa Voice Agents supports conversations in several Kenyan languages, with tools for businesses to build their own assistants, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

AI assistants have become familiar voices in English, but conversations in many African languages remain a challenge. Pawa Voice Agents gives businesses a way to reach customers, with voice assistants that understand spoken questions about products and services and answer aloud in Swahili and other local languages.

Developed by Pawa AI, the voice platform supports Kikuyu, Luo, Meru and Kamba. The service covers more than 17 languages across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana and the United Kingdom.

Pawa AI operates an office in Nairobi and develops language models specifically for African languages. The company’s Swahili-focused research aims to help AI understand local expressions and cultural context, including conversations that switch between Swahili and English. The work addresses limitations in models trained predominantly on widely used international languages.

Users can test the technology through a live demonstration on the Pawa AI website. The assistant listens to spoken questions, processes them through an AI language model and delivers answers by voice. Users can choose from three voices and two models: Ember for quick everyday responses and Blaze for more complex questions. A transcript appears on screen during the conversation.

Businesses can build voice assistants that answer calls, handle enquiries and direct customers to human staff when needed. Pawa AI provides tools for spoken tutors, healthcare appointment bookings and agricultural services that give farmers information about crops, weather and market prices.

Developers can create these services through Pawa Builder, which provides AI tools for speech recognition, voice generation, translation and language processing. The platform lets businesses integrate conversational AI into their own applications rather than develop the underlying technology from scratch.

A September 2026 update made the technology easier to bring to business websites. The Pawa Chat Widget lets companies add a multilingual assistant without developing their own chatbot interface. The widget supports more than 35 languages, including Swahili, Hausa and Yoruba.

Businesses can give the chatbot access to company documents and frequently asked questions, enabling the assistant to answer queries about products, services and policies. The tool can collect customer contact details, guide visitors through a website and process uploaded documents.

Setting up the chatbot involves choosing a template, adding relevant business information and customising the appearance. Companies can enable voice conversations and embed the finished assistant on their websites using a short piece of code.

Pawa AI introduced pay-as-you-go billing in August 2026, giving developers an alternative to monthly subscriptions. The company offers $3 in free credits to test the platform, with additional usage available through credit purchases.

The live voice demonstration is available on Pawa AI’s website. Businesses can create their own assistants through Pawa Builder.