Connect with us

Stream of the Day

Marvel previews next phase for MCU series

Phase 4 of the Marvel Comic Universe movies has been announced, ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Black Panther 2.

Published

33 mins ago

on

From Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 to Black Panther 2, Marvel has unveiled a large set of movies coming out in its fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule.

Yesterday evening, Marvel Studios unveiled a list of titles for the films it intends to release over the next three years – some of them even have exact release dates. While many continue existing stories, some offer a first look into new superheroes, including Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

Marvel provided the following release dates in the teaser trailer:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx

Gadget