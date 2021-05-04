Stream of the Day
Marvel previews next phase for MCU series
Phase 4 of the Marvel Comic Universe movies has been announced, ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Black Panther 2.
Yesterday evening, Marvel Studios unveiled a list of titles for the films it intends to release over the next three years – some of them even have exact release dates. While many continue existing stories, some offer a first look into new superheroes, including Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.
Marvel provided the following release dates in the teaser trailer:
- Black Widow – 9 July 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 3 September 2021
- Eternals – 5 November 2021
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 17 December 2021
- Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness – 25 March 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder – 6 May 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8 July 2022
- The Marvels – 11 November 2022
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 17 February 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 – 5 May 2023
- Fantastic 4 – TBD
