Marvel previews next phase for MCU series

From Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 to Black Panther 2, Marvel has unveiled a large set of movies coming out in its fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule.

Yesterday evening, Marvel Studios unveiled a list of titles for the films it intends to release over the next three years – some of them even have exact release dates. While many continue existing stories, some offer a first look into new superheroes, including Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

Marvel provided the following release dates in the teaser trailer: