Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection releases new updates

Kaspersky has improved and expanded its list of available VPN Secure Connection capabilities. This includes the Kill Switch feature – which allows users to spend time online safely and protects them from risky connectivity interruptions – being made available for iOS. The list of available streaming services has also grown, while the range of geographies through which users can route their traffic is also expanding, along with the number of servers.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, people are spending more time at home and using their devices more often. According to a DoubleVerify study, daily time spent on consuming content online has doubled globally since the start of the pandemic, from an average of three hours 17 minutes to six hours 59 minutes. Streaming services are also increasingly beginning to differentiate content geographically, which means that users from different regions may not have access to important news and other content. This has led to VPN services becoming increasingly popular, according to a Research and Markets survey

Kill Switch now also on iOS

Kill Switch is a VPN safety feature that automatically disables the user’s Internet connection should their VPN be disabled. This ensures the user’s digital privacy isn’t compromised and prevents data from being lost. Thanks to this option, consumers no longer need to worry about third parties getting information about their online activities.

The feature is now available for iOS, which means that a customer’s personal data is securely protected on all four platforms: Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS. The Kill Switch is available to users with a premium subscription.

Broadening global availability and improving the quality of communication

In order to widen the availability of the service to users globally, Kaspersky is constantly expanding the number of supported countries. It now has a network of over 2,000 servers in more than 53 regions and is available across all continents except Antarctica. At the same time, there is at least one physical server in the Kaspersky network in each location. This has allowed the company to improve the connection’s stability and provide users with a high-quality, fast Internet connection.

In 2021, Kaspersky added 19 new regions to the list of available locations. It can currently connect through 53 locations across the world, while there are plans to grow coverage to more than 70 this year.

Adding new available streaming services and extension of countries for Netflix

Key updates also include providing access to local content. To expand the user’s experience and provide access to important news and information, Kaspersky’s VPN Secure Connection makes content from the US available on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, while content from the UK is available on BBC iPlayer. If the local catalog is not supported for the location, then the user has access to the US directory for Netflix/Hulu/Amazon Prime/Disney+ and the GB directory for BBC iPlayer.

Kaspersky’s team also widened the geography for Netflix. The streaming platform is now also available to users throughout Germany and Japan. Consequently, customers can watch their favourite movies, shows, and sports programmes privately, securely, and with no throttling.

“The explosion in data collection – not just the volume but also the variety and velocity – has led to consumers’ concerns around security and privacy,” says Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. “Considering the explosive growth of personal data stored online and the number of services that try to get access to personal information, one of the best ways to protect it and prevent access by third parties is to use a VPN during Internet surfing. To strengthen users’ privacy level, Kaspersky is constantly improving all products, including Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection. The updated version of the solution lets users keep their personal data safe across all platforms while using services and sites around the world.”

The solution is available as a free or premium version. Users can learn more about the new version of Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, as well as download or buy it here.