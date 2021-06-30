Ford Mustang Mach 1 touches down in South Africa

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the most track-focused Mustang yet, and it has touched down in South Africa. As an exclusive limited-edition model, only 90 units are available for the South African market, making the new Mustang Mach 1 a highly sought-after car that pays tribute to the original, iconic 1969 version – but with modern design and performance attributes that have helped make the current-generation Mustang the world’s best-selling sports car.

The V8-powered Mustang GT already delivers high performance, but a specially calibrated 338kW version of the 5.0-litre unit in the Mach 1 provides more performance, combined with new transmission specifications, bespoke aerodynamics and new performance component cooling systems for greater agility and consistent on-track performance.

Mustang Mach 1 delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.4 seconds with increased downforce compared with the Mustang GT for enhanced cornering capability and high-speed stability.

“There’s a reason Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car, but the Mach 1 elevates Mustang to another level in the hearts of performance car fans,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa. “Road or track, this is the most capable Mustang yet, and is more than worthy of carrying the legendary Mach 1 badge.

“A true Mustang Mach 1 needs to look fast even standing still,” Mashinini says. “The functional aerodynamics and exclusive race-inspired features of the Mach 1 will leave performance car fans in no doubt that this Mustang means business – even before it hits the track.”

Thoroughbred performance

Specially tuned for a “reward-to-rev” character that makes the Mustang driving experience more satisfying than ever, the Mustang Mach 1’s Ford V8 engine combines a high-performance Open Air Induction System, intake manifold and 87mm throttle bodies with low-pressure port fuel injection and high-pressure direct fuel injection for 338kW of power at 7 250r/min and 529Nm of torque at 4 900r/min.

Mustang Mach 1 customers have a choice of high-strength, high-precision transmissions designed to comfortably manage high-rev gearshifts. Offered for the first time on a production Mustang, the TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox is derived from the Shelby GT350. It features a robust twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter, while aggressive upshifts and downshifts are made smoother, more precise and easier to perform with rev-matching technology and flat-shift capability. Also available is Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox, featuring an upgraded torque converter and new calibration.

Both transmissions benefit from a dedicated oil cooler, rear axle cooling system and limited slip differential for consistently optimised transfer of torque to the road. The 10-speed automatic also features a second air-to-oil cooler – increasing cooling capacity by a further 75 percent.

Aerodynamic enhancements include a new two-piece upper as well as lower and side grilles for improved cooling, and a new front splitter, undertray, single-deck rear spoiler and performance rear diffuser for optimised downforce and aero balance. The lengthened undertray also uses dedicated fins to direct cooling air to the brakes, which themselves feature a higher specification brake booster for consistently responsive braking performance. Six-piston Brembo brake calipers support 100-0 km/h stopping distances of less than 32 metres.

Mustang Mach 1 TREMEC six-speed manual transmission Ford 10-speed automatic transmission Power 338kW @ 7 250 r/min Torque 529Nm @ 4 900 r/min Acceleration 0‑100 km/h 4.8 seconds 4.4 seconds Acceleration quarter-mile (400 metres) 13.0 seconds 12.6 seconds Braking 100-0 km/h 31.8 metres 31.9 metres Top speed 267 km/h 249 km/h

Pricing:

The Mustang Mach 1 5.0 V8 6MT will retail for R1 182 100, and the Mustang Mach 1 5.0 V8 10AT will retail for R1 203 800.