Skyworth launches an Android TV with Beast

The launch of the Skyworth 86” SUC9500 marks a partnership with one of South Africa’s biggest celebrities, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira – a partnership facilitated by Roc Nation Sports.

“Over the last year and a half, it’s become clear that home is not only where the heart is but where the entertainment is,” says Jaco Joubert, Skyworth brand manager. “We’re not just living at home, we’re working from home, exercising at home and connecting to the outside world from our homes. It was the logical next step for the brand to launch a product that could rival any entertainment centre out there, a product to make you feel as if you’re part of something bigger and something ground-breaking.

“Who better to help us launch this ‘Beast’ of a TV than Beast himself? A family man who loves his sport and entertainment at his fingertips, Skyworth will make sure he never misses a game, a movie, and his favourite series.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, with the Springbok VS Irish & British Lions series around the corner.

“I love nothing more than gathering around the TV to watch a movie and enjoy a meal with my family on a Friday night after a long work week,” says Beast. “The kids pick the movie so it’s more often than not an animation. However, having access to Skyworth’s world-class products like the 86” SUC9500 allows us to have a cinema experience in the comfort and safety of our own home, making any animation really special. Entertainment is a big part of my life, whether it’s watching TV, listening to music, or dancing, I am looking forward to my journey with the Skyworth family.”

The new TV features hands-free voice control means no more fussing with a remote when you’re in the kitchen, in the room next door, or you simply don’t feel like getting up off the comfy couch to find the remote.

The borderless screen makes it more of a piece of art than a TV. Other features include unlimited Google Play Store access, the latest Android 10 OS, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth connectivity, and Castplay.

The 86” SUC9500 is available at all leading retailers for a recommended retail price of R34 999.