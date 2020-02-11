Product of the Day
K-Way kits out all-female South African Everest team
Technical outdoor brand K-Way has designed down suits for the first female South African team set to climb Everest.
South African outdoor technical brand K-Way is lending its support and expertise to four inspiring South African women who will attempt to summit the world’s highest mountain between March and April this year.
Cape Union Mart’s K-Way has designed and manufactured specialised climbing suits that will help the team face some of the most treacherous weather conditions and the harshest terrains known to humankind.
Stephen Hector, technical product developer for K-Way, directed the manufacture of the down suits. He has more than 35 years’ experience in the industry and has been pioneering K-Way designs for the past nine years.
The manufacturing team has used cutting-edge innovation, advanced knowledge, and impeccable design to create the down suits. The suits have been built to highly specialised specifications, while being tailored to the exact bodies of the mountaineers.
The suits’ outer fabric is Pertex Endurance, which is highly abrasion-resistant while providing outstanding weather protection. The designers have used 850 fill-power goose down, with the average fill per suit just exceeding a kilogram, and the total suit weight averaging 2,7kg.
Care has been put into eliminating cold spots while constructing a labyrinth of 86 stabilised, hand-filled goose down chambers. From enhanced mobility to zip designs, all the way to insulated pockets, the designers of the suits left nothing to chance.
Hector says: “The gear is made to the highest quality and standard as it must perform at an optimal level to enable the adventurers to push their bodies to the limit, while remaining protected from the elements.”
Hector, who has honed his craft with down over many years, says the down used in these suits “is, in layman’s terms – the Rolls Royce of down”.
“Lower fill-power down is heavier because you need to use more, whereas we used high-end down to ensure the suits were as light as possible, yet capable of keeping the adventurers warm,” he says.
“The construction of specialised suits like these is key. The design had to ensure there are no cold spots and that each segment operates like a box – a carefully calculated box. If you put too much down into one segment, the area will attract dead air and if you put too little down, you will get a cold spot.”
But that is just one of the many considerations required to build a suit that will stand up to the ultimate test.
“We often take equipment for granted – but with regards to climbing a high altitude mountain, you cannot take chances or shortcuts. Your equipment must be 100%, from your boots to your helmet.
“It was a huge team effort to manufacture these suits, and every single person who was involved has been invaluable. We are extremely proud to throw our full support behind this expedition.”
Product of the Day
Nissan Ariya concept signals next step in autonomy
Once a futuristic dream, autonomous vehicles (AVs) are now morphing from an abstract concept into a tangible reality.
Concepts like a crossover electric vehicles (EVs) with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention sum up the new Nissan Ariya Concept, introduced recently at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show. Nissan says it “signals the dawn of a new era for evolutionary phase of the automobile”.
The Ariya Concept offers a spacious cabin with high-tech features and a body that “conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars” . Nissan says it embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision of personal transportation – “one where electrification and vehicle intelligence will offer seamless and adaptive travel experiences free of accidents or harmful emissions”.
“The Ariya Concept highlights Nissan’s promise of an entirely new driving experience that’s just on the horizon,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “This zero-emission crossover isn’t a concept car based on far-off ideas; it’s a showcase of technologies available in the very near term.”
There is consensus in the automotive industry that with manufacturing, there is a gateway to inclusive economic growth. The Ariya Concept is an example of automotive production which will broaden local value chains, advances technology, and supports local skills development.
The Ariya Concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.
“The Ariya Concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer of Nissan Motor Company.
“In order to fully embrace this technology and harness its true potential, we do need to address the infrastructure challenges – such as potholes and unclear and / or damaged road markings and signs – that could otherwise derail our efforts as well as design structures with this technology in mind now, so as to mitigate against having to make costly modifications later.
The technology offers motorists lower fuel consumption rates and reduced travel time. And it lays the foundations for improved public transport systems.
‘Human factors’ have been identified as the primary reason for more than 75 percent of all fatal road accidents in South Africa. AV technology represents one way in which we can mitigate against the risk of these human factors. It doesn’t get tired or distracted nor does it deviate from the rules of the road.
AVs represent the future of the automotive industry and will also contribute significantly to the revenue of growth of various industries such as technology and electronics. Deloitte’s 2019 Global Automotive Consumer Study revealed that consumers are willing to pay extra for connected technologies.
Autonomous vehicles have the potential to reduce accidents, reduce CO2 emissions are more efficient and is something that all South Africans should explore embracing.
Product of the Day
Netflix allows turning off autoplay
After many years of unwanted trailers and skipped credits, Netflix now gives you the option to browse and watch in peace.
Disabling autoplay has been a long time coming. Just as people scrambled to find the DVD remote to navigate the menu, people now scramble to find their remote or smartphone to stop the next episode from playing.
Many have criticised the Netflix content menu for auto-playing ads, even Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson tweeted his “current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos.” This is because if a user briefly pauses on a selection, the videos begin to autoplay.
The same criticisms can be made about episodes that auto-rollover, not just for viewers who want to enjoy the credit music, but for those who were snubbed of the opportunity to be recognised in the credits.
The only way to disable the feature at the moment is by using Netflix in a web browser, but it will maintain the settings across devices. It’s managed on a profile-by-profile basis, so one will need to sign into Netflix.com, go to manage profiles, and uncheck the option to “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices”.
The same procedure can be followed for disabling autoplaying trailers while browsing the catalogue. Following the steps above, one can uncheck “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” to disable it.
Netflix says it can take some time before the settings take effect on other devices. We recommend updating the apps on those devices and restarting them, for the best experience.