Red Bull biker reveals gameplay for ‘Mavrix’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the mountain biking game, players race, trick, and explore a vast Welsh-inspired world.

Red Bull athlete and professional mountain biker (MTB) Matt Jones has revealed the first gameplay trailer for Mavrix, an open-world multiplayer MTB game he co-created. The title marks a convergence of pro-athlete experience and high-fidelity game development.

The new trailer shows off high-speed downhill races, slopestyle trick runs, freeride exploration, and large-scale 50-player mass start events. The open world, spanning 100 square kilometres, is inspired by the terrain of the Welsh mountains, featuring varied environments like dense forests, rocky outcrops, and man-made bike parks.

Designed in close collaboration with Jones, Mavrix emphasises realism through a dual-stick control system and independently operated brake levers, simulating the technical nuances of real mountain biking. The physics engine supports accurate grip and suspension dynamics, allowing players to navigate terrain with precision or unleash creative tricks mid-air.

The gameplay includes a career progression model. Players can complete races and challenges to earn in-game currency, called Moolah. This can be used to unlock licensed bikes, components, and rider apparel from real-world brands. As players’ reputation grow, they can sign sponsorship contracts that reflect a professional MTB career path, offering new gear and additional rewards.

Online features include live Red Bull event integration, multiplayer matchmaking via join codes, and global leaderboards for individual trails. A first-person point-of-view camera mode can be toggled for increased immersion, amplifying the sense of speed and control.

Commentary is provided by Rob Warner, former World Cup champion and Red Bull presenter, whose voice features in the debut trailer. According to the developers, Warner’s inclusion adds “authenticity and atmosphere” to the racing experience.

“I’m stoked to finally give fans a glimpse of Mavrix, a game that truly captures the heart and soul of mountain biking,” says Matt Jones. “It’s been a lot of hard work to build a game that truly reflects the spirit of mountain biking, and seeing it come to life is incredibly rewarding. I’m really looking forward to players diving in, mastering the controls, and pushing their limits. And this is just the beginning.”

Where to play?

Mavrix is releasing on 24 July 2025 on Steam and Epic Games. It will be available first in Early Access. It is developed by UK-based Third Kind Games, whose previous work includes Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves.