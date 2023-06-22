Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘iNumber Number’ teases spectacular chases inspired by the gritty reality of Johannesburg.

In the criminal underworld of Johannesburg, South Africa, a jaded undercover cop is tasked with cracking the biggest gold heist in African history. Will he follow the law and protect the wealth of a fat cat dictator? Or help an audacious heist crew succeed?

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold teases spectacular chases and heart-stopping fights, all inspired by the gritty reality of Jozi.

Led by Chili (S’dumo Mtshali) and Shoes (Presley Chweneyagae), the cop duo takes the audience on adrenaline-fueled escapades: From glamorous casinos and private jets to Alex’s gangster clubs, the film spins from one iconic urban space to another. The pair risks it all to settle a score with a new enemy, the Hyena Man (Bongile Mantsai).

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is a reboot of the franchise, with Netflix collaborating with the original team of Donovan Marsh and lead actors Mtshali and Chweneyagae to bring back SA’s most famous cop duo, Chili and Shoes. Marsh dons a triple creative hat as the film’s creator, writer and director in the reboot of this iconic franchise. The film is produced by Quizzical Pictures – the production house behind the hugely successful Netflix series Savage Beauty.

The film introduces a talented ensemble cast, the likes of Fana Mokoena, Brenda Ngxoli, Clementine Mosimane, and Deon Lotz, to rising stars Noxolo Dlamini, Kgosi Flietor, Mxolisi Nodom.

This is the first title coming out of Netflix’s exciting new South Africa film slate, a step towards serving its audience with the exclusive, exciting and fun local movies they’ve been waiting for.

Israel Matseke Zulu moves behind the camera for this installment (he was the lead actor in the last film) to act as associate producer and has also written and produced several of the tracks featured in the film. The film also features music by leading South African

musicians, including Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.

Cast & Crew:

Production company: Quizzical Pictures

Writer & Director: Donovan Marsh

Executive producers: Harriet Gavshon, Nimrod Geva, Donovan Marsh

Producer: JP Potgieter

Associate Producer: Israel Matseke Zulu (Associate producer)

Key Cast: S’dumo Mtshali, Presley Chweneyagae, Brenda Ngxoli, Fana Mokoena, Clementine Mosimane, Deon Lotz, Bongile Mantsai, Noxolo Dlamini, Kgosi Flietor, Mxolisi Nodom