Lepas L6 takes an elegant route in China

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

With electric powertrain and responsive performance, the Lepas L6 EV and PHEV took centre stage on a 700km cross-country drive through China, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Three South Africans, 15 countries represented, two days and 700 kilometres of cross-country driving in China. That was quite a road trip, especially when I got to explore two new-energy SUVs along the way.

China is a wonderful place to drive, discovering new roads, unfamiliar landscapes and vehicles that offer a glimpse into the future of motoring. My latest adventure involved a team of three South Africans, including myself, joining representatives from 15 countries for a cross-country drive in the Lepas L6 EV and L6 PHEV.

Our two-day journey took us from Shanghai to Wuhu, with many stops along the way, including Shexian and Tonglu, Qiandao Lake, where we stayed overnight. It was an opportunity to experience the vehicles outside the confines of a launch venue and see how they handled a proper road trip.

Bear in mind that most roads in China are free of potholes and as even as if the tar had been levelled the day before. Even in remote areas, the roads are properly lit up and pedestrians walk on the pavement.

Two powertrains, one big road trip

Lepas is part of the Chery Group, but it is developing its own identity, with a range that includes petrol-powered and new-energy vehicles.

The L6 offers different approaches to electrification. The fully electric L6 EV relies entirely on battery power, while the L6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) combines an electric drive system with a petrol engine. Both are designed to appeal to drivers who want modern technology, but their powertrains offer different ways of approaching everyday motoring.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving both on the same trip provided an excellent opportunity to experience the differences.

The route was also a welcome change from driving around a city block or following a short test route designed to showcase a handful of features. With hundreds of kilometres ahead of us, there was time to get a proper feel for the vehicles, both as a driver and a passenger.

The scenery made the kilometres pass more pleasantly. It included changing landscapes, stretches of open road and the experience of seeing parts of China that I would miss if I spent the day in a city. Many tunnels did block some of the beautiful landscapes.

A journey of this length also makes different demands of a vehicle. Stop-start traffic, sweeping bends, changes in road surfaces and longer stretches at cruising speeds all reveal different aspects of its character. Yet, the Lepas remained calm and elegant.

Technology is important, of course, but it needs to work in the background while the driver gets on with the business of driving. A touchscreen might look wonderful in a showroom, but it is the way a vehicle responds when pressing the accelerator or steering into a bend that makes a lasting impression on me.

The first part of our adventure gave us the opportunity to experience the electric L6 before switching powertrains on the second day.

Driving the Lepas L6 EV gave me the chance to experience fully electric motoring on the roads of China. The instant response from the electric powertrain made driving feel uncomplicated, particularly since I was driving on the “wrong” side of the road. Fortunately, the lane keep assist is powerful and kept me from veering over the road.

I enjoyed the smooth delivery of power, which made the kilometres pass without much fuss. Covering long distances through unfamiliar territory also gave me time to settle into the vehicle and get a feel for its road manners.

On the second day, I got behind the wheel of the Lepas L6 PHEV, and this was the vehicle that really impressed me.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

My biggest takeaway was how responsive it felt. The power delivery was immediate, making acceleration feel natural and readily available when I needed it.

Its road holding was another highlight. The L6 PHEV felt solid on the road, giving me a reassuring sense of control through bends and as the road changed direction. I like a vehicle that feels solid beneath me, particularly when I am covering long distances in an unfamiliar country.

The L6 PHEV delivered that reassuring feeling while remaining responsive to my inputs, making the drive enjoyable. A vehicle can have plenty of technology and an impressive list of features, but if the driving experience feels disconnected, the clever bits do not count for much.

The technology behind the drive

The appeal of a plug-in hybrid lies in its ability to combine electric driving with the flexibility of a petrol engine.

A PHEV has a rechargeable battery that supplies energy to its electric motor or motors. Depending on driving conditions, it can travel using electric power alone, combine electric and petrol power, or use the engine when additional energy is required.

Regenerative braking is another important part of the equation. When the vehicle slows down, the system can recover some of the energy that would otherwise be lost as heat during braking, and return it to the battery.

The result is a powertrain designed to make better use of available energy while offering flexibility on longer journeys. Drivers can recharge the battery externally and make use of electric driving for suitable trips, while the petrol engine provides another source of energy when needed.

Photo supplied.

The real-world benefits depend on factors like battery charge, driving style, speed and road conditions. A long-distance trip such as ours is a useful reminder that electrification is not about the size of a battery or a headline range figure. The way the different systems work together are just as important.

The journey also offered a fascinating glimpse into China’s rapidly developing new-energy vehicle market. Manufacturers are exploring different ways to combine electrification, technology and everyday usability, giving drivers more options than choosing between petrol and a fully electric vehicle.

Being a passenger in both the EV and the PHEV made me feel like I was in a luxurious, elegant vehicle. The interior of the vehicle is exquisitely finished in leather-like material, while the seats are comfortable and offer good support.

Being part of a group representing 15 countries also added another dimension to the adventure. We were there to experience the vehicles, but we also shared the opportunity to explore China beyond the usual tourist stops.

And while both powertrains made the journey possible, the L6 PHEV was the one that really won me over from behind the wheel. Sadly, it is not destined for South Africa just yet.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.